ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbAc7_0iytWai000

The Denver Broncos need Randy Gregory and Baron Browning back in the lineup post-haste.

A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb , outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker.

The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart is injured.

Randy Gregory, signed to a big free-agent deal this past offseason, has been on injured reserve for more than a month, while Baron Browning missed Denver's Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hip injury. Surely, if Paton is so confident in the Broncos' rush linebacker room, both guys must be headed back to the lineup following the team's bye, right?

"I'm not entirely sure on Baron and Randy," Paton said on Tuesday following the Chubb trade. "I think Baron will be ready, but we'll see how the next week goes. Randy, I believe he’s going to take a little more time than that.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gregory suffered a scary knee injury in the same game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders that cost the Broncos running back Javonte Williams for the season . Williams' injury was season-ending, but Gregory's turned out to be less severe, though he hasn't played since Week 4.

That was always the big concern with paying Gregory — his availability. Whether it be his history of getting suspended or his injury-prone label, the Broncos rolled the dice a little by signing him to a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Gregory produced two sacks and two forced fumbles in the first quarter of the season, and with Chubb now collecting mega-bucks in Miami, the Broncos are going to need him back in the lineup as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Browning has appeared in seven games this season with two starts.

With 2.5 sacks, and seven QB hits, Browning has exceeded expectations after being moved from inside to outside linebacker. The Broncos need him back on the field.

While the availability of Browning and Gregory is still up in the air, the Broncos will have to rely upon rookie Nik Bonitto and second-year rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper to bridge the gap. Helping in that endeavor will be veteran Jacob Martin, whom the Broncos acquired via trade from the New York Jets the same day Chubb was dealt.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Daily Record

NFL Journal: Von Miller weighs in on former Broncos teammate Bradley Chubb’s trade to Miami

Eleven things about the Broncos as they roll through a bye week and toward a nine-game second half. 1. Here’s what former Broncos great Von Miller told former Denver Post great Ryan O’Halloran – both now thriving along the shores of Lake Erie – about Bradley Chubb’s move to Miami: “He looked way better than I looked (in a post-trade interview) because when I got traded last year, I was crying and could barely talk. He was in good spirits. I spent 11½ years (in Denver) and he spent 4½ years there. It just refreshes you when you get out of a tough situation like that and go to a winning team that needs you to win right now. It just recharges you and I’m sure Chubb is feeling that same way.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy