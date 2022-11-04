ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:46 p.m. EST

Nick Carter remembers his 'baby brother' Aaron Carter. NEW YORK (AP) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter says he's heartbroken over the death of his “baby brother,” 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter. His body was found Saturday at his home in Southern California. The older Carter said Sunday on Instagram that that he had a “complicated relationship" with the youngest of his five siblings, but that he always loved him. Authorities said Saturday that a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in Carter's home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Nick Carter said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”
Mother Jones

Washington Post Report Alleges Further Mayhem at Trump Media

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Washington Post reported Saturday that a former executive with Trump Media, which owns Donald Trump’s struggling social media platform, Truth Social, is alleging the company broke federal security laws, and that another executive was ousted for refusing Trump’s demand that he give his shares in the venture to Trump’s wife, Melania.
The Week

FBI has investigated threats against Nancy Pelosi for years, new report finds

A suspect is facing charges after assaulting Paul Pelosi in his home while looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). However, this attack was just the culmination of numerous threats against the speaker going back years.  Federal records obtained by USA Today revealed the U.S. Capitol Police had notified the FBI of threats against Pelosi at least four times from 2013 to 2017. However, the report noted federal prosecutors very rarely pursued charges.  While USA Today noted violent threats have been commonplace among both Democratic and Republican leaders, Pelosi has become a common target over the past decade. Others who faced threats include...
The Hill

Election Day is tomorrow: Here’s how things could shake out

Tomorrow is (finally) Election Day, and Republicans have all the momentum. The party appears to be on the cusp of flipping both chambers of Congress to GOP control, as well as winning a handful of governorships in battleground states. But just how substantial will the Republican Party’s victory be?
