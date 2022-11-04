Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
Lindsey Graham's Reason for Not Testifying Was Just Torn to Shreds
Lawyers have urged the Supreme Court to reject the senator's efforts to avoid testifying before a Fulton County grand jury.
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a New York Times reporter several times that she’s in “continuous” discussions with Donald Trump about being his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency, the journalist reported Sunday. Trump hasn’t yet announced he’s running, and has...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump Vows To Sue In 2 Weeks To Snatch Washington Post, NYT Pulitzers
Donald Trump announced at his Texas rally Saturday that he is going to “sue” within two weeks to snatch away Pulitzer Prizes from The Washington Post and The New York Times for coverage of the Kremlin’s interference in America’s 2016 presidential election. “Within the next two...
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:46 p.m. EST
Nick Carter remembers his 'baby brother' Aaron Carter. NEW YORK (AP) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter says he's heartbroken over the death of his “baby brother,” 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter. His body was found Saturday at his home in Southern California. The older Carter said Sunday on Instagram that that he had a “complicated relationship" with the youngest of his five siblings, but that he always loved him. Authorities said Saturday that a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in Carter's home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Nick Carter said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”
Republican senator under fire for racially charged comments at Trump rally
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) addressed crime and reparations while speaking at a rally held by former President Trump in Minden, Nevada. CNN's Jake Tapper and the State of the Union panel discuss the senator's racially charged comments.
Hillary Clinton blasts Lindsey Graham for joining Trump 'cult'
Hillary Clinton denounced Republicans who align themselves closely with former President Donald Trump as being part of a “cult,” particularly taking aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as someone she believes abandoned his values when Trump took office in 2016. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Fox News' Jesse Watters criticized the police response to Pelosi's husband being attacked
Fox host Jesse Watters said the police response to the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was harsher than usual because of who the victim was.
'Fox News Sunday' on November 6, 2022
Host Shannon Bream welcomed guests Dana Perino, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and more to discuss the latest political news ahead of the midterms.
Washington Post Report Alleges Further Mayhem at Trump Media
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Washington Post reported Saturday that a former executive with Trump Media, which owns Donald Trump’s struggling social media platform, Truth Social, is alleging the company broke federal security laws, and that another executive was ousted for refusing Trump’s demand that he give his shares in the venture to Trump’s wife, Melania.
‘She’s a leader’: Trump holds ‘tele-rally’ in support of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Former President Donald Trump held a so-called “tele-rally” on Saturday afternoon in support of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), who is running for re-election against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Dialing into a local phone number, listeners...
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
FBI has investigated threats against Nancy Pelosi for years, new report finds
A suspect is facing charges after assaulting Paul Pelosi in his home while looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). However, this attack was just the culmination of numerous threats against the speaker going back years. Federal records obtained by USA Today revealed the U.S. Capitol Police had notified the FBI of threats against Pelosi at least four times from 2013 to 2017. However, the report noted federal prosecutors very rarely pursued charges. While USA Today noted violent threats have been commonplace among both Democratic and Republican leaders, Pelosi has become a common target over the past decade. Others who faced threats include...
The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s chilling warning for US democracy
Bob Woodward has witnessed more than 50 years of depredation on the Potomac. Together with Carl Bernstein, he helped push Richard Nixon out the door. Only one president, however, left the veteran Washington Post reporter fearing for the future of the republic and democracy. His latest endeavor, subtitled “Bob Woodward’s...
Election Day is tomorrow: Here’s how things could shake out
Tomorrow is (finally) Election Day, and Republicans have all the momentum. The party appears to be on the cusp of flipping both chambers of Congress to GOP control, as well as winning a handful of governorships in battleground states. But just how substantial will the Republican Party’s victory be?
Comments / 0