Tools of the Trade: In 1936, Sylvan Goldman had a radical idea: What if he put wheels on a shopping basket?

Why this British beauty brand’s stores won’t be selling its products on Black Friday
Black Friday got its name from the chaotic shopping day’s penchant for bringing retailers’ finances from being “in the red” to “in the black.” But every year, British beauty brand Haeckels has its worst annual in-store sales on Black Friday—on purpose. “We have...
Annual supermarket bill to rise by £682 as food inflation hits new record
Grocery price inflation has hit another record high of 14.7 per cent, adding a potential £682 to the annual cost of a shopping basket. Sales of supermarket own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks, according to the latest monthly data from research firm Kantar. Sales of the cheapest value ranges grew by 42 per cent as people looked to swap out items in their weekly shop with budget alternatives. Just over a quarter of households (27 per cent) say they are struggling financially – double the figure recorded last November, the...
