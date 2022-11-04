Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian walking on roadway killed in early morning crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian struck on on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Santana of northeast El Paso. Santana was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox, police say. Behind...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man causes six-vehicle crash in Hartley, County and killed in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Donald Diebel Jr. of El Paso, Texas was responsible for causing a 6-vehicle crash Friday morning. The six-car pileup happened on the US 54 in Hartley, County located 6 miles Southwest of Dalhart, Texas according to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.
cbs4local.com
The El Paso Police Department releases name of person killed in rollover Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Department Special Traffic Investigation unit released the name of the person killed in a rollover Sunday morning as 36 year old Monica Gabriela Saenz. EPPD says Vincent Manuel Soto who is also 36 years of age was driving a Cadillac Escalade...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso develops tool to help new and existing small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
cbs4local.com
Single-vehicle rollover closes Westbound traffic on I-10 at Schuster Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to a single-vehicle rollover that happened on I-10 West and Schuster. The crash caused all traffic to come to a complete standstill Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department can confirm that one person...
cbs4local.com
EPPD looking for hit and run suspect in crash that left one dead at I-10 and Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing a person on I-10 East near Dallas. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m Sunday morning. Police identified the victim of the crash as 25-year-old Kayci Deundre McCroy of El...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
cbs4local.com
The El Paso Police Department search for man who vandalized East side church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Security cameras caught a white male with a light complexion engraving permanent markings on the glass doors of St. Stephan's Church on the East side. The church which is located on 1700 George Dieter is estimated to have around $3,000 worth of damage. The...
cbs4local.com
Police arrest man suspected of murder in 28 year old cold case
An almost 30 year old murder case developed a new lead with the arrest of the person suspected of committing the murder. CBS4 on your side spoke with several El Pasoans who said they thought it was good police were able to catch the suspect. "I think it’s a good...
cbs4local.com
Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8
The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
cbs4local.com
El Paso school districts discuss security measures during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans pull out jackets, scarfs while trying to stay warm during Friday's cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures arrived into the Borderland Friday and El Pasoans are starting to break out their winter jackets and scarfs. Some El Pasoans said that the cold doesn’t bother them anyway. “It’s refreshing for all of us, get ready for the Christmas holidays,”...
cbs4local.com
Man walking on sidewalk, struck by vehicle in Las Cruces dies; police search for driver
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces died. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Shane Brown. Brown died Thursday at the University Medical Center in El Paso. The incident happened Sunday on Idaho Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police were called...
cbs4local.com
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
cbs4local.com
Police identify man who died after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials have identified the man who died after getting hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces on Wednesday. Officials identified the man as 62-year-old Mark Herrick. According to police, Herrick was walking west of Picacho Avenue when he was struck by a passing Chevrolet...
cbs4local.com
Project Bravo helps pay bills after Project Amistad makes error in funding distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
cbs4local.com
Game of the Week: Del Valle beats Bel Air to claim 5A Division 1 District Championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season of high school football was Del Valle at Bel Air. The Dell Valle Conquistadors took home the win becoming the 2022 1-5A District champions. Highlights. Del Valle's Jesse Ramos started off...
cbs4local.com
Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
