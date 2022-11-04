ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police arrest man suspected of murder in 28 year old cold case

An almost 30 year old murder case developed a new lead with the arrest of the person suspected of committing the murder. CBS4 on your side spoke with several El Pasoans who said they thought it was good police were able to catch the suspect. "I think it’s a good...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8

The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police identify man who died after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials have identified the man who died after getting hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces on Wednesday. Officials identified the man as 62-year-old Mark Herrick. According to police, Herrick was walking west of Picacho Avenue when he was struck by a passing Chevrolet...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Project Bravo helps pay bills after Project Amistad makes error in funding distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
EL PASO, TX

