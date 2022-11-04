This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hall rolled to the 2019 Class LL title and was bringing back an even stronger team in 2020 but lost that season to the pandemic. Last season, Hall was unbeaten in the regular season and the No. 2 seed in LL but lost on penalty kicks to eventual champions Farmington in the quarterfinals. Hall (14-0-2) is again the No. 2 seed in LL and again expectations in West Hartford are championship or bust. Hall could get a rematch of its season opener against Simsbury in the second round and Newtown or East Hartford could be looming in the quarterfinals.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO