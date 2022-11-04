Read full article on original website
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
sheltonherald.com
What to know about the 2022 CIAC boys soccer state tournaments
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hall rolled to the 2019 Class LL title and was bringing back an even stronger team in 2020 but lost that season to the pandemic. Last season, Hall was unbeaten in the regular season and the No. 2 seed in LL but lost on penalty kicks to eventual champions Farmington in the quarterfinals. Hall (14-0-2) is again the No. 2 seed in LL and again expectations in West Hartford are championship or bust. Hall could get a rematch of its season opener against Simsbury in the second round and Newtown or East Hartford could be looming in the quarterfinals.
darientimes.com
An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
Bristol Press
No. 1 Southington falls in double overtime to Class L No. 2 Maloney 31-28
MERIDEN – A tip drill. That was the difference between a win and a loss. Unfortunately for Southington, the loss fell on them. Needing a successful two-point conversion to stay alive, Maloney’s Donte Kelly reeled in a tipped pass thrown from quarterback Kyle Valentine with a second effort to tie the ball game at 21-all. The Spartans were able to go on to beat Southington 31-28 in double overtime in a sold out Falcon Field.
zip06.com
East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0
The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
sheltonherald.com
Revamped Sacred Heart women's basketball team rejuvenated for run to postseason
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first two decades of its Division I era, Sacred Heart women’s basketball never missed the conference playoffs while maintaining success in the regular season and playoffs. After two seasons in which the program missed the playoffs...
mycitizensnews.com
Woodland, Naugatuck football have engaged in passionate rivalry
A week before his first visit to Woodland as an opposing head coach, Naugatuck football coach Chris Anderson said he hadn’t thought about what it’ll be like to come back to the field where he experienced historic success. “I haven’t yet because I always take it one week...
UMass football can’t keep up as UConn pulls away late, 27-10
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The UMass football team’s promising offense slowed down in the second half and UConn scored 17 unanswered points in the Minutemen’s 27-10 loss to the Huskies at Rentschler Field on Friday night. Brady Olson did what no other quarterback has this season for...
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
zip06.com
Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats
The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
wiltonbulletin.com
Time, TV for 2022 Yale-Harvard football game announced
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 138th edition of The Game between Yale and Harvard will kickoff at noon on Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. The second oldest rivalry in college football, the game dates back to 1875. Yale holds a 68-61...
Eyewitness News
Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. The Farmington and Bristol Police Department went head to head against the Farmington and Bristol Fire Department for a flag football game.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
sheltonherald.com
Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem
FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Southington woman dies in Meriden crash
The victim has been identified as 29-year old Alexandria Breanna Rivera. State Police said she was struck by a third car in the left lane traveling northbound. Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene.
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Eyewitness News
DRONE 3: Fire at Litchfield High School
We revealed our winter storm names for the '22-'23 winter season!. Fire at Litchfield High School under investigation.
Litchfield High School library receives minor damage after roof fire
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Litchfield High School library received minor damage after a fire on the roof Friday afternoon, according to school officials. According to officials, the fire broke out on the roof of the building while crews were working. The building was immediately evacuated and no one was injured. Students had returned by […]
Yale Daily News
Guilford Democrat Sean Scanlon runs for Connecticut state comptroller
In his bid for the state comptroller seat, State Rep. Sean Scanlon hopes to pull from his experience in the Connecticut House of Representatives and at the Tweed New Haven Airport to equitably manage state finances. In the upcoming election on November 8, Connecticut residents will vote for six state...
