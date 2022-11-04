ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KENS 5

Final: Spurs fall to Nuggets 126-101

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs had a rough go of it at altitude in Denver, and couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Nuggets team in a 126-101 loss. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 25 points, and Devin Vassell added 20 off the bench as he continues to work his way back from a knee issue. It was the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, and this young squad was no match for the MVP-led title contender that these Nuggets look to be. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 10 assists to lead his team to the blowout win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy