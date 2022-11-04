Read full article on original website
NBA Insider Says Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans, And Raptors Could Trade For Kevin Durant If The Nets Decide To Rebuild
Kevin Durant could command a lot of trade interest if the Nets decide to rebuild.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 113-104 road loss against the Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls lost 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors despite 20 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 points from Nikola Vucevic
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
Nets And Mavs Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: San Antonio Seeks to Bounce-Back from Blowout
The San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers will face off during the NBA's Friday slate. Here's everything to know before they do.
Final: Vassell shines with career-high in his return, but Spurs fall to Clippers 113-106
SAN ANTONIO — RECAP. Devin Vassell scored a career-high 29 points in his first game back, but the Spurs faltered in the fourth quarter without him and fell to the Clippers 113-106. The third-year Spur had missed four games with a knee issue, but looked fresh as he came...
Trae Young's Status For Bucks-Hawks Game
Trae Young is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Final: Spurs fall to Nuggets 126-101
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs had a rough go of it at altitude in Denver, and couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Nuggets team in a 126-101 loss. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 25 points, and Devin Vassell added 20 off the bench as he continues to work his way back from a knee issue. It was the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, and this young squad was no match for the MVP-led title contender that these Nuggets look to be. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 10 assists to lead his team to the blowout win.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
Preview: Pelicans vs Warriors
David Grubb gives his keys to Friday night's matchup between the Pelicans and the defending champion Warriors.
Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton is available for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
