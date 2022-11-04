SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs had a rough go of it at altitude in Denver, and couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Nuggets team in a 126-101 loss. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 25 points, and Devin Vassell added 20 off the bench as he continues to work his way back from a knee issue. It was the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, and this young squad was no match for the MVP-led title contender that these Nuggets look to be. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 10 assists to lead his team to the blowout win.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO