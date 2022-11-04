Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work
PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Upcoming EmpowerHER business convention to be held at Julian Carroll Convention Center
PADUCAH — Women from across the Local 6 area will soon gather to gain personal and professional insight — and enjoy a delicious catered lunch — at Paducah's EmpowerHER women's conference. The yearly conference is hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and this year it's...
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
westkentuckystar.com
Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards
Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
WBBJ
100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
westkentuckystar.com
More downtown Mayfield streets could reopen today
More downtown Mayfield streets could be opened on Monday now that demolition of the Graves County courthouse and the American Legion building has been completed. In mid-September, a contractor for the City of Mayfield began knocking down the structures, nine months after they were ravaged by the December tornado. The contractor finished well ahead of the 90-day deadline attached to the project.
wpsdlocal6.com
Streets in downtown Mayfield to reopen Monday, demolition work complete
MAYFIELD, KY — A contractor for the City of Mayfield has completed demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building. The contractor anticipates this will allow some streets to reopen in the downtown area during the day on Monday, Nov. 7. Motorists should be alert...
wpsdlocal6.com
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Powerline blockage on U.S. 51 in Bardwell cleared
BARDWELL, KY — An early morning crash took out a telephone pole on U.S. 51 and the downed power lines are causing a blockage that's expected to last until about 8:30 a.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the blockage is near the 7.1 mile marker at the West Court St. intersection in Bardwell, in the curve at the south end of town.
walls102.com
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Public School announces Monday closure due to flu
PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools has canceled classes for all schools and Paducah Head Start Preschool on Monday, Nov. 7, because of a high rate of flu cases among students and staff. The school district announced the decision Friday afternoon. PPS says athletic events and extracurricular activities that were...
Sitting circuit judge in W. Kentucky ordered removed from office by Judicial Conduct Commission
A sitting circuit judge in Western Kentucky has been ordered removed from office by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Judge James T. Jameson had been in office since 2016, as a judge of the 42nd Circuit, which includes Marshall and Calloway counties. In their 40-page order, the Commission said it started...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022-23 Lyon County Cheerleaders
The Lyon County High School cheerleaders were photographed on Wednesday as part of Media Day. See the 2022-23 LCHS cheerleaders in this YSE photo gallery.
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
wpsdlocal6.com
Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday
PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
