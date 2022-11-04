ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work

PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner

Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards

Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

More downtown Mayfield streets could reopen today

More downtown Mayfield streets could be opened on Monday now that demolition of the Graves County courthouse and the American Legion building has been completed. In mid-September, a contractor for the City of Mayfield began knocking down the structures, nine months after they were ravaged by the December tornado. The contractor finished well ahead of the 90-day deadline attached to the project.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors

MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Powerline blockage on U.S. 51 in Bardwell cleared

BARDWELL, KY — An early morning crash took out a telephone pole on U.S. 51 and the downed power lines are causing a blockage that's expected to last until about 8:30 a.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the blockage is near the 7.1 mile marker at the West Court St. intersection in Bardwell, in the curve at the south end of town.
BARDWELL, KY
walls102.com

Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Public School announces Monday closure due to flu

PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools has canceled classes for all schools and Paducah Head Start Preschool on Monday, Nov. 7, because of a high rate of flu cases among students and staff. The school district announced the decision Friday afternoon. PPS says athletic events and extracurricular activities that were...
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – 2022-23 Lyon County Cheerleaders

The Lyon County High School cheerleaders were photographed on Wednesday as part of Media Day. See the 2022-23 LCHS cheerleaders in this YSE photo gallery.
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
99.5 WKDQ

One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival

The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday

PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7

PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
PADUCAH, KY

