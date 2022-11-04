ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Need a Win to Avoid Sidney Crosby Era Low

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVqOQ_0iytUIwc00

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games was Sidney Crosby's rookie season of 2005-06.

After starting the season with a 4-0-1 record, the Pittsburgh Penguins have eaten six straight losses and are closing in on a mark they would like to avoid.

If the Penguins lose to the Seattle Kraken, it will be the team’s seventh straight loss.

The last time the Penguins lost seven consecutive games was Sidney Crosby’s rookie season that saw the team take multiple lengthy losing streaks.

From late January to early February of 2006, the Penguins and an 18-year-old Crosby were outscored 31-13 and a pair of the losses came in a shootout.

Ironically, Penguins current head coach Mike Sullivan was the bench boss of the Boston Bruins that season, the team to extend that losing streak to seven games.

The 2005-06 Penguins lineup was a cluster of aged veterans surrounding Crosby through his first trek in the NHL.

Players like Mark Recchi, John LeClair, and of course Mario Lemieux for a moment were all featured on that team.

Despite the talent, they struggled to win, ending the season with a 22-46-14 record, the last time the Penguins missed the playoffs.

Now, in 2022-23, a skilled group of Penguins are having their own issues with winning with a streak closing in on that of a darker time.

If the Penguins don’t find the win column and regain some momentum soon, they could have a harsh November ahead of them.

Seven of their next 10 games come on the road, and the Penguins have only won once as the visiting team.

While home cooking has been kinder to the Penguins, they won’t see very much of it.

The team needs to win and win in a hurry; if they don’t, there is a tough road ahead waiting for them.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Analytics Say Jason Zucker is Penguins Best Forward

Penguins Great Jaromir Jagr Approves of Jason Zucker's Salute Celebration

Metro Division Power Rankings 2.0: Penguins Slide Out of Top Five

GM Ron Hextall Hopes Teddy Blueger Returns to Penguins Lineup Saturday

Penguins Must Ask the Right the Right Questions to End Losing Streak

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Struggles Boil Down to Four Key Reasons

After starting the season 4-0-1, the Pittsburgh Penguins were on a roll. They went on to outscore their opponents 26-11 through those games while scoring six goals in all four of their wins. When looking at the box score, fans may see success; however, that couldn’t be further from the truth with this Penguins team. When analyzing those first five games, there were clear patterns in the play of the team that would indicate that things were not what the seemed to be. This analysis gave a look at what the next six games would entail for the Penguins and, boy, has it not been pretty as they have dropped to 4-5-2. Here are the four areas that must be cleaned up in order for the team to get back on track in the win column.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More

The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sharks

In today’s NHL news and rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are coming off of a pretty defeating loss to the Dallas Stars and a close loss where they fell apart in the final minutes versus New Jersey. Are there changes coming in Edmonton? Meanwhile, what is happening in Vancouver with the Canucks and Bo Horvat? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a defenseman and a goalie? And, are the San Jose Sharks really shopping Timo Meier?
Times Leader

Penguins fall to Hershey, 2-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered their first regulation loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-1-1-0) was held off the scoreboard until the last minute of regulation....
HERSHEY, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Hextall Needs to Make Changes, the Penguins’ Answers are Not In the Room

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang expressed confidence in the players who currently inhabit the locker room. Coach Mike Sullivan did not specifically do so on Saturday night, but repeatedly has said he believes in this group. It’s the right thing to say, but the overwhelming recent evidence suggests the answer is not inside the room, and a Penguins trade is needed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Fans Hoping Off-Ice Success Can Turn Into Stanley Cup

It seems like most of the news surrounding the Edmonton Oilers during the 2022-23 season has been positive. The team has been playing well in the first month and is among the leaders in the Western Conference. Things are looking very good off the ice as well. A recent tweet by Sportico revealed that the Oilers are now worth $1.29 billion and rank No. 8 overall in the NHL in terms of value.
TEXAS STATE
The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More

Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
NEWARK, NJ
ESPN

Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston's 7-game win streak

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews is starting to heat up. Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. “Trying to create, trying to possess the puck as much offensively and obviously keep the puck out of our own end,” he said. “It’s a challenge at times. Just trying to get rolling.” Mitch Marner had two assists for Toronto (6-4-2), which has won two straight after dropping four in a row as part of a sluggish October.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres

When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh

With the Penguins trying to end a six-game losing streak, the Kraken knew they were going to face a desperate and determined Pittsburgh squad, and they were right. Seattle found themselves playing a lot in their own zone working to defend against a forward group that includes Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. The home team was able to tilt the ice their way but, as Dave Hakstol said, the Kraken did "bend but not break," to earn a win. Martin Jones was solid and calm in net, Pittsburgh's power play stayed quiet, and a former Penguin was the player to deliver the game-winner to Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
579
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy