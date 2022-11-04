ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power

MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
travelnoire.com

U.S. Traveler Tries To Bring Live Albino Alligator Through German Airport

One U.S. traveler has been caught trying to bring a live albino alligator through a German airport. The 42-year-old man was caught with a rare albino alligator in his suitcase. Customs officials found the alligator wrapped in cling film when they opened the man’s suitcase. The discovery took place...
msn.com

Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize

A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
marinelink.com

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence. The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".
The Verge

Elon Musk’s first Hyperloop tunnel in California is gone

Elon Musk’s first prototype Hyperloop tunnel is no more. Bloomberg reports that the roughly one-mile-long white steel tunnel running along Jack Northrop Avenue near SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, has been removed and will be replaced with parking spaces for employees. Perhaps you’ll recall that before Musk assumed the...
HAWTHORNE, CA
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems’ Beowulf Vehicle with Allison Automatic for Its Newest Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005138/en/ Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
CarBuzz.com

The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild

Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
petapixel.com

How to Watch and Photograph the Total Lunar Eclipse on November 8

Aloha and welcome. You must be here because like most people, you waited until the last minute to do something. Or maybe you are just genuinely curious and had no idea there is a total lunar eclipse coming up. Whatever it is, welcome, and thanks for being here. This guide...
petapixel.com

Meta Plans to Lay Off Thousands of Workers This Week

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is planning to begin layoffs that will affect thousands of workers this week. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the job cuts could come as early as Wednesday and the company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week.
petapixel.com

Atomos ‘Sapphire’ Sensor Revealed: Global Shutter, Full-Frame, 8Kp60

The Atomos-developed 8K sensor is called “Sapphire F8,” shoots up to 8K at 60 frames per second, uses a global shutter, features phase detection autofocus, and — perhaps most importantly — it generates very little heat. Last month, Atomos revealed that it had successfully developed a...
Lord Ganesh

The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain

The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Sainte Catherine De Hatley, Quebec, Canada By Jacques Geoffroy

On October 23, 2022, I went scouting for images in the Eastern Townships with my friend Wendy who knows the region very well. This area is a two-hour drive southeast of Montreal. We knew that we were a bit too late in the season to catch the vivid autumn colours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy