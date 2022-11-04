Read full article on original website
China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were...
Apple expects lower iPhone 14 shipments due to China plant impacted by COVID
(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Sunday said it expects even lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than it previously anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily impact an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products, the iPhone maker said...
Casino hub Macau heads toward business as usual after COVID tests find no new infections
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Authorities in Macau said the world’s biggest casino hub, blighted by a COVID-19 outbreak, is on track to return to relative normality after two rounds of mass COVID-19 tests last week found no new infections. The Chinese territory had been observing COVID-19 safety measures...
China’s COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s escalating COVID-19 resurgence has spurred authorities and companies, including key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks, disrupting production and throwing business events into confusion. China reported on Monday 5,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Nov. 6, the highest since May 2,...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment on the...
Twitter to delay changes to check mark badges until after U.S. midterm election – NYT
(Reuters) – Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $7.99 a month service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)
Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruptions
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple Inc expected on Sunday lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated, hit by a significant production cut at a major plant in China affected by COVID-19 restrictions. “The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” Apple said in a statement without...
Australia’s Suncorp flags natural hazard costs of up to $263.3 million
(Reuters) -Australian insurer Suncorp Group said on Monday it expects to incur a cost of between A$350 million to A$410 million ($224.74 million to $263.26 million) for claims relating to several natural hazard events in the country. Suncorp had received more than 13,000 claims as of the end of October,...
India’s Paytm posts rise in quarterly revenue on surge in loan growth
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm Paytm reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth. Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to 19.14 billion Indian rupees ($233.81 million) in the July-September quarter, from 10.86 billion rupees a year earlier.
Mexican central bank seen raising interest rate to record 10%
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s three-quarters of a percentage point hike last week in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation. All...
Vast majority of Ukrainians expect prosperous future in EU – poll
KYIV (Reuters) – At least 88% of Ukrainians believe their country will be a prosperous member of the European Union in 10 years, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Monday. Ukraine applied for membership of the EU shortly after Russia launched a...
Novartis adds 50 million euros to European antibiotics investment budget
(Reuters) – Sandoz, the generic drugs business that will be spun off its parent Novartis, will increase investment in its European antibiotics production network by 50 million euros ($50 million) on strong global demand for bacteria-fighting medicines. The construction of a penicillins production site in Kundl, Austria, takes the...
EU will decide on including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on sanctions list – Berlin
(Reuters) – The European Union will decide on whether to include Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in a new sanctions package that is in the works, a spokesperson for the German government said on Monday. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)
U.S. yields advance as markets gird for midterm elections
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Monday after a week of high volatility, as bond investors turned their focus to the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday that will determine control of Congress. The past week saw market gyrations amid another big Federal Reserve...
British minister to visit Taiwan for trade talks, meet president
TAIPEI (Reuters) – A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said on Monday, the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island which China claims as its own territory. Britain’s Department for International Trade said Greg...
Big tech braces for recession with litany of hiring freezes, layoffs
A number of big tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook have announced hiring pauses or layoffs in recent weeks amid fears of an economic recession.
Brazil election marked by disinformation networks, says Carter Center
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Carter Center said on Friday that Brazil’s presidential election was marked by a proliferation of sophisticated disinformation attacking the voting system and then questioning the impartiality of the national electoral authority. The U.S.-based non-profit group, a pioneer of international election observation since the...
GSK’s blood cancer drug fails main goal of superiority trial
(Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK Plc said on Monday its blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show that the treatment was better than the standard of care on the market. GSK said Blenrep did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free...
We shouldn’t take Prigozhin’s admission of US election interference at face value
The admission by the Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin that he has interfered in US elections and would continue doing so in future, is both unsurprising – not least because it has long been known to be true – and, perhaps, not to be taken entirely at face value.
Brazil central bank opens public consultation to changes on capital requirements for banks
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank opened on Monday a public consultation on changes to calculate capital requirements related to operational risk for financial institutions, scheduled to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2024. The proposal, which will be open for suggestions for 90 days, replaces the three...
