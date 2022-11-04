ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Jets Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGc2b_0iytSfyn00

The Buffalo Bills continue their impressive 2022 campaign in the Meadowlands against the division-rival Jets on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets.

Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim Kelly lead the Bills to its fourth-straight Super Bowl.

A win over the Jets would contribute greatly to another division crown and a possible deep playoff run, but the Bills are currently just 0-1 in the division , having lost to Miami in Week 3.

"Yeah, you've got to win your division games," quarterback Josh Allen said. "That's rule No. 1. Coach (Sean) McDermott preaches winning at home and winning your division games. It's something we've got to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgXGD_0iytSfyn00
via ESPN

The Jets are playing surprisingly well this season, as second-year quarterback Zach Wilson lost his first game of the season in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson threw three interceptions in the defeat after going three straight games without being picked off.

"Going into a hostile environment in New York — or New Jersey — playing a team that's playing really well, playing some good football," Allen said. "They're extremely well-coached, they're very well-disciplined. It's no easy task to play away and it's no easy task to play in division. We have to put our best foot forward."

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (6-1) at New York Jets (5-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-118), New York Jets +10.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 46 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -599, Jets +450

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Jets: Final injury reports

OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jets call out pundits after upset win over Bills

The New York Jets are talking all their junk this season and deservedly so. The Jets earned their best win of the year on Sunday with an 20-17 upset of the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills. New York’s defense limited Bills star Josh Allen to zero passing touchdowns (also getting to him for five sacks and two interceptions). The Jets had a big day on the ground too, puncturing the vaunted Buffalo defense for 174 rushing yards and a touchdown.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills, Jets Are Currently In A Weird Game Delay

What's going on at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon?. The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills are currently approaching a 10-minute game delay due to a bizarre situation at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. "The Bills-Jets game is now 8 minutes into a delay due to an issue with the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC's NFL prime-time games

Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about "Sunday Night Football" for the 2022 season. While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
TENNESSEE STATE
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
2K+
Followers
993
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy