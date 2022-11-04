ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Graham Is Still Saddened By Her Breakup From Peter Kraus, But Happy About Small Wins

By Andrea Francese
 3 days ago

Lauren Graham is still navigating feelings associated with the breakup of her long-term relationship. The Gilmore Girls star is keeping herself plenty busy with work and major life changes, though. The famed actor has been working on television projects and literary projects. She even undertook a move. Graham sold her home and picked up another in the same neighborhood. Still, she remains saddened by the end of her romance with Peter Krause , her former co-star. That doesn’t mean she’s letting it overtake her life, though. Recently, Graham revealed that, while she’s still sad about the end of her relationship, she finds joy in the little things. Her joyful moments are simple and totally relatable, too.

How long were Lauren Graham and Peter Krause together?

Lauren Graham isn’t just an actor. Graham has also authored a few books; in them, she’s shared her own story, including her journey to find love. Still, she has been pretty tight-lipped about who she has dated. That is until she hooked up with her Parenthood co-star, Peter Krause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeGW9_0iytM7Sq00
Peter Krause and Lauren Graham | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause met each other several decades ago on the set of Caroline in the City but only began dating in 2010 when they reconnected on the set of Parenthood . They worked together while dating for several years before Parenthood ended. Krause later made an appearance in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life , and the couple was spotted together several times until 2020. In fact, things seemed to be going swimmingly.

The cracks began to show when the coronavirus (COVID-19) forced Graham and Krause apart for several months at a clip. In April 2021, Graham, who had spent several months away filming The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers , admitted that her reentry into domestic life with Krause and his son from a past relationship was a bit bumpy. Still, she didn’t reveal that they had ended their romance until this summer. The couple split in the summer of 2021 after more than 11 years together.

The famed ‘Gilmore Girls’ actor is still sad about the end of the romance

Aside from the breakup, Graham has had an eventful year, and it’s not over yet. Ahead of the release of her new book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember , Graham sat down with People to discuss her life and career. Naturally, the topic of Krause came up. While Graham was measured in her words about the breakup, she did reveal that she is still sad about the end of her long-term relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeCuW_0iytM7Sq00
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Prashant Gupta/Netflix

Both Graham and Krause have been relatively quiet about the end of their partnership. Still, Graham has been more open than her former boyfriend. The Gilmore Girls star noted that when she and Krause first got together, they had so much fun that she forgot to ask fundamental questions that would have revealed their eventual incompatibility. What those fundamental differences were is anyone’s guess. She opted not to elaborate.

The 50-year-old actor still isn’t over it completely. She told the People that some emotional pain still lingers, but things are looking up. She said, “I’m in a better place, but it’s still just a shame. It’s just sad to me.”

She is finding joy in small things, like hot showers, and finding pillows she likes

While Graham is still working through her emotions about the breakup, she isn’t letting it stop her from finding joy in small things. Between television projects and writing books, Graham is stopping to smell the proverbial roses. During her recent interview with People, Graham revealed that she’s finding a lot of fulfillment in small moments and little victories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Inv3i_0iytM7Sq00
Lauren Graham | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She told the publication that she enjoys hot showers and a nice cup of tea. Recently, she had a little triumph that just about anybody can relate to. Graham told People that she has finally found a pillow that she likes. Finding the perfect pillow can change the sleeping game entirely. Graham did not share what the ideal pillows for her are, though.

