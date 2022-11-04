Read full article on original website
Lions thump UNT-Dallas for first DI win
COMMERCE – The Division I era began with a bang for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women's basketball on Monday night in the Field House as the Lions' collected a 96-51 win over UNT-Dallas. Dyani Robinson (Langham Creek) knocked down a three-pointer six seconds into the game and the game...
Mustangs rally late to down Lion Men's Basketball
DALLAS – A second half rally aided the SMU Mustangs in a 77-60 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce men's basketball team on Monday night in Moody Coliseum, in the Lions' first Division I game. Kalen Williams (Hephzibah, Ga.) tied the game at 40 with 13 minutes left in...
