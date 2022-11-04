11 Underrated Beatles Songs, According to Fans on Reddit

The Beatles have an extensive catalog of fantastic songs. However, not every song reached the hit status of others, and many Beatles fans on Reddit have their picks of songs that should be more popular.

Here are 11 underrated Beatles songs chosen by fans on Reddit

‘I’m Looking Through You’

“I’m Looking Through You” debuted on the album Rubber Soul . The song was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and is about English actor, Jane Asher, who dated McCartney in the 1960s. Many on the Reddit page found this song underrated, but many also believe Rubber Soul is an underappreciated album.

‘Hey Bulldog’

Many may not have heard of “Hey Bulldog” as it never appeared on any official Beatles albums. The song debuted in 1969 on the soundtrack album Yellow Submarine . The song was primarily written by Lennon and was recorded during the filming of the “Lady Madonna” promotional film. While an obscure track by the band, many hardcore Beatles fans have grown an appreciation for it over the years.

‘Rain’

“Rain” debuted in 1966 as the B-side to their “Paperback Writer” single. Written by Lennon, the singer said the song addressed people who complain about the weather. “Rain” features what Ringo Starr believes is his best-recorded drum performance. This is one of the most suggested songs on the Reddit page, as many believe it is one of the better rock songs the band made.

‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

Out of all the songs by The Beatles on this list, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” may be the most familiar to the masses. The song appeared in 1968’s The White Album and was written by George Harrison, who wrote the song after returning from India. While this song has received accolades from various outlets, including Rolling Stone, many fans believe it still deserves more recognition and praise.

‘Happiness is a Warm Gun’

“Happiness is a Warm Gun” debuted on The White Album and was written by Lennon. Lennon found inspiration for the title after coming across a gun ad that contained this phrase. While there have been theories that the song references drugs, Lennon said the song was more about his new relationship with Yoko Ono.

‘I’m Only Sleeping’

“I’m Only Sleeping” debuted on 1966’s Revolver and was written by Lennon. The song is simple and expresses Lennon’s love for staying in bed. Lennon reportedly loved sleeping and would often have to be woken up for their songwriting sessions. One Reddit user called the song “druggy” and said, “it’s the best song about napping ever written.”

‘Savoy Truffle’

Another track from The White Album , “Savoy Truffle” was written by Harrison and is one of the more unique songs in The Beatles’ discography. Harrison and guitarist Eric Clapton had a growing friendship, and Harrison wrote this song based on Clapton’s fondness for chocolate. The song lists the various flavors offered in Mackintosh’s Good News chocolates and warns Clapton about the unhealthy nature of overeating chocolate.

‘Don’t Let Me Down’

“Don’t Let Me Down” was recorded at the 1969 Let it Be sessions, but was not included on the album. Instead, it was released as the B-side to the “Get Back” single. While it’s one of the band’s more unknown tracks, it did achieve some success upon release as it reached number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 . Many Reddit users still believe the song deserves to be more well-known.

‘Yer Blues’

“Yer Blues” debuted on The White Album and was written by Lennon during the band’s retreat in India. The song is the band’s attempt at a blues song, and many Reddit users said they loved Lennon’s aggressive vocal performance and the pounding guitar riffs.

‘I’m So Tired’

“I’m So Tired” appeared on The White Album and is another Lennon-written song about sleep. However, this time it is about insomnia he’s experiencing over missing Ono. he wrote the song on the India retreat when he couldn’t sleep. The song can be interpreted as a spiritual sequel to “I’m Only Sleeping.”

‘Paperback Writer’

“Paperback Writer” is the biggest hit on this list, as it peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 10 weeks. The song was primarily written by Paul McCartney, who wrote it about a book after being challenged by his aunt. Despite achieving success on the charts in several countries, many still believe the song is underappreciated by music fans.

