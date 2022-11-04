ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalvin Tomlinson named NFLPA Community MVP

 3 days ago
Each week, the NFLPA (NFL Players Association) names a community MVP who exemplifies being a community leader. For week nine, the NFLPA has named Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson their MVP for week nine per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

The Vikings’ star defender has been a beacon of light for the community since he joined the Vikings in March of 2021. Before last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, he hosted families from the Brider Days Family Grief Center which is a center that helps kids grieving from the loss of a parent.

Tomlinson lost both of his parents in high school and is using his past to help his community. He did a great thing and is getting recognized for it.

