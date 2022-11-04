Read full article on original website
Puma Names New CEO, as Adidas Interviews Its Current One
Adidas appears to be readying to name a successor to Kasper Rørsted by poaching a new chief executive officer from a competitor: Puma leader Bjørn Gulden. Adidas AG confirmed Friday that it is interviewing Gulden as a potential successor to Rørsted as CEO. Rumblings of Gulden being in the running for Rørsted’s job surfaced earlier this week. Gulden’s post on Puma’s management board is set to run out at the end of this year. He has served as Puma’s CEO since July 2013.
Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden Is Stepping Down & Could Be Heading to Adidas
Bjørn Gulden, who assumed the CEO role at Puma in 2013, is stepping away from the company. “My current contract with Puma ends [Dec. 31] and after 9 years I have decided not to renew,” Gulden said in a statement. “I have had nine great years with the Puma family, and I am very proud of what we have achieved together.” Puma announced that its supervisory board has appointed 11-year company veteran Arne Freundt as CEO and chairman of the company’s management board. Freundt’s contract is for four years, effective Jan. 1, 2023. “I felt it was the right time for Puma, my...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Adidas Recalls Kobe-Worn Sneakers
Adidas has reportedly recalled pairs of its yet to be re-released Crazy 1 basketball sneaker, a classic shoe initially donned by late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. According to a report from Complex, Adidas notified retail partners ahead of the shoes’ anticipated Oct. 22 relaunch that they had to send pairs back to the athleticwear company because of a quality control issue. It didn’t specify what was wrong with the shoes, however. One of the report’s sources with knowledge of the recall said the shoes were suffering from creasing in the upper’s foam material. The product page for the shoe on Adidas’ website now...
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away
Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform...
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of synthetic leather and knit mesh materials on the upper and dons four different tonal color schemes including brown, pink, white and black. The sneaker also features special...
Under Armour’s Sharon Lokedi, Adidas’ Evans Chebet Win NYC Marathon in Inspiring Big Apple Debuts
Sharon Lokedi won the 2022 New York City Marathon in an incredible major race debut for the Under Armour runner. Lokedi, a 28-year-old Kenyan, led the Women’s Professional Division of the TCS New York City Marathon, an annual race that covers 26.2 miles across all five of the city’s boroughs. Her ultimate finishing time was 2:23:23 — a triumph in the heat and humidity uncharacteristic of a November marathon day. Evans Chebet, the 33-year-old Kenyan runner sponsored by Adidas, won the men’s division with a time of 2:08:41. It was his first New York marathon, and caps off an exciting year for the athlete,...
Adidas Dumps Ye, Jordan 1 Backdooring, and Anwan Glover on DC Style | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the cohosts react to the news of Adidas dropping Ye and ending the Yeezy deal early after his antisemitic comments. The cohosts also break down the recent fiasco of alleged backdooring around the “Lost and Found” Air Jordan 1. In the second half of the episode they’re joined by Anwan “Big G” Glover, who played Slim Charles on “The Wire.” Glover explains the style choices for the show, the history of sneaker culture in his native Washington DC, Wale’s sneaker game, and even gets into the debate about who started the Nike Boots trend.
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
Saucony Originals’ New Shadow 5000 Arrives Straight from Italy’s Sneaker Artisans
This season, Saucony Originals revamps its archetypal Shadow 5000 model in a combination of quality materials assembled by Italy’s heritage crafters. The latest edition is set to launch in a number of colorways with two iterations dropping exclusively for Fall/Winter 2022. In a luxury take on the American original,...
Tommy Bogo and His Saucony Butterfly for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Tommy Bogo — a Bay Area native and founder of the fashion brand TOMBOGO — has captured the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts for his innovative and utilitarian products. Design is an avenue for him to communicate his life experiences and learnings to propel the dialogue around function and form. “I have these stories to tell and I actualize them through tangible garments and pieces,” Bogo tells Hypebeast. “And as my brand grows in streetwear and even elevates into high fashion, I want my experiences to continue to inform my work.”
Nike drops Kyrie Irving, cancels sneaker release
Nike has suspended its relationship with controversial NBA star Kyrie Irving and canceled the release of his new shoe after Irving promoted an antisemitic movie on social media.Nov. 5, 2022.
Nike Unveils Latest Doernbecher Collaboration For 2023
The annual Nike and Doernbecher collaboration lets six patients from the Oregon Health and Sciences Doernbecher Children’s Hospital reimagine some of their most popular silhouettes. The post Nike Unveils Latest Doernbecher Collaboration For 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Christie’s Newly Launched Streetwear and Sneakers Division Already Faces an Uncertain Future
Just over a month ago, Christie’s launched a new division meant cater to one of the most coveted demographics among auction houses, millennial and Gen Z buyers who want to spend their disposable income on hard-to-find sneakers, like those from a collaboration between Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1. But now, that division, branded as Department X, seems to be on shaky ground. Part of the division’s uncertain future no doubt stems from the cancelation of what was supposed to be its first event: a private sale that was to feature the rare Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype. Titled “Ye Walks,”...
