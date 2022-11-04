Bjørn Gulden, who assumed the CEO role at Puma in 2013, is stepping away from the company. “My current contract with Puma ends [Dec. 31] and after 9 years I have decided not to renew,” Gulden said in a statement. “I have had nine great years with the Puma family, and I am very proud of what we have achieved together.” Puma announced that its supervisory board has appointed 11-year company veteran Arne Freundt as CEO and chairman of the company’s management board. Freundt’s contract is for four years, effective Jan. 1, 2023. “I felt it was the right time for Puma, my...

3 DAYS AGO