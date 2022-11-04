Read full article on original website
Queer Romance Film 'My Policeman' Is Loosely Based on an Unconventional Love Tale
From Sebastián Lelio's Disobedience to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water to Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight, indulging in forbidden love always makes for a memorable love story. In Michael Grandage's 2022 romance film My Policeman, a love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) emerges in 1950s England.
Netflix's Crime Flick 'Enola Holmes 2' Is Set in Victorian England — Was it Filmed in the U.K.?
Based on Nancy Springer's YA mystery book series of the same name, Harry Bradbeer's 2020 film Enola Holmes helped thrust the undeniably exquisite Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) even further into the limelight. The film sees Enola Holmes — aka the spunky teen sister of esteemed Detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) — search for her missing mother, becoming a super-sleuth in the process.
petapixel.com
Colorized Photos of London Showcase its Turbulent and Magnificent History
London was founded by the Romans in the first century A.D. and is one of the most storied cities in the world. A new book of colorized photos breathes fresh life into the city’s history. Colours of London: A History has specially colorized black-and-white photos of the United Kingdom’s...
Ancient Roman 'refrigerator' discovered in military barrack with preserved bones: 'Shrouded in mystery'
Archaeologists have discovered and excavated an ancient Roman fridge from at a legionary fortress in Bulgaria. The old food container held preserved bones.
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Smithonian
How Howard Carter Discovered King Tut’s Golden Tomb
From the circular main hall of a University of Oxford library, a short corridor leads to a staircase that takes you down below street level. Beyond a door simply marked “Archive” is what looks like a normal office: fluorescent lights, cheap blue carpet and a row of plain gray rolling stacks. It doesn’t seem like the most fertile ground for archaeological discovery. But the hum of the air conditioner lets slip that this modest room is protecting something special. The temperature is held at 65 degrees Fahrenheit, while a humidifier keeps the moisture level tightly controlled.
mailplus.co.uk
Tut tut! Discoverer of Tutankhamun tomb stole priceless jewels, says TV investigation
IT WAS the discovery of the century, and led Howard Carter in 1922 to become the world’s most celebrated archaeologist. But a BBC television documentary will tonight brand him a thief, claiming he took a priceless piece of jewellery after he found the tomb of Tutankhamun. The accusation against...
The only man who tried to steal the British Crown Jewels was caught but wasn't punished
British Crown JewelsCredit: United Kingdom government; Public Domain Image. According to the UK National Archives, there was only one attempt and one man who has tried to steal the British Crown Jewels. That man was Thomas Blood and the attempt to steal the jewels was made in 1671.
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
What have the Romans ever done for us... the answer is they left Britain with a wealth of ruins and treasures that will enthral history buffs and families alike
For nearly 400 years, the Romans ruled Britain — or Britannia, as they called it. When they fled in 410 AD, they left behind a country rich in treasures. Many of them survive today — from temples in ancient Londinium to hot baths in Shropshire to freezing cold garrison towers in Northumberland. Here’s an insider’s guide to Britain’s best hidden Roman sites.
Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86
Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Engaged Less Than 1 Year After Debuting Romance: They’re ‘Wildly Happy’
Surprise! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged less than one year after debuting their romance, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The insider tells Us that Wilson, 42, is “wildly happy” about the next step in her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38. The Pitch...
Ancient Egypt unleashed: how the gods, pharaohs, monsters and murderers shattered their silence
We are speeding north out of Cairo, careering along fast, wide roads through a desert landscape and out into antiquity. After three hours, we reach Rashid, once known as Rosetta, a port city on the Nile delta, and enter Fort Julien, walking clockwise around its interior until we reach the first corner and the reason for our journey.
digitalspy.com
Come Dine with Me tributes pour in after contestant dies
Come Dine with Me revealed the tragic passing of contestant Nicholas Blything at the end of yesterday's (November 4) episode. Aged just 36, Blything actually died on June 15 this year, with a funeral notice going up online confirming its attendance details in the summer. Donations in Nicholas's honour are...
‘I try to depict the sense of liberation’: what carnival means to British-Caribbean artists
Paul Dash, Errol Lloyd and John Lyons discuss their new exhibition exploring the celebration: its electric atmosphere, cultural significance and complex traditions
Was 'Merry Swissmas' Actually Filmed in Switzerland? Jodie Sweetin Reveals All (EXCLUSIVE)
All Alex (Jodie Sweetin) wants to do is escape for the Christmas season in order to avoid the reality of her best friend, Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), dating her ex, Jesse (David Pinard). Naturally, Alex is all onboard when her mother invites her to Switzerland to help her open a...
Yara From '90 Day Fiancé' Is Tired of Living in the "Swamp"
You don't typically see a foreign spouse in a 90 Day Fiancé show move back to their home country, but in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, that's what Yara seems on the brink of doing. So, does 90 Day Fiancé's Yara move to Europe...
Thrillist
Walk Inside Pharaoh King Tut's Ancient Tomb at This New Immersive Experience
Yet another immersive experience is taking to the NYC stage, and this time history buffs will have their fair share of fun. A new experience centered around the figure of Egyptian pharaoh King Tut is setting up shop at Pier 36, and it is ready to transport visitors back to ancient Egypt. Dubbed "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience," the new digital exhibit includes multiple galleries to fully walk guests through the story and the history of the legendary king.
