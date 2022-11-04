ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queer Romance Film 'My Policeman' Is Loosely Based on an Unconventional Love Tale

From Sebastián Lelio's Disobedience to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water to Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight, indulging in forbidden love always makes for a memorable love story. In Michael Grandage's 2022 romance film My Policeman, a love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) emerges in 1950s England.
Netflix's Crime Flick 'Enola Holmes 2' Is Set in Victorian England — Was it Filmed in the U.K.?

Based on Nancy Springer's YA mystery book series of the same name, Harry Bradbeer's 2020 film Enola Holmes helped thrust the undeniably exquisite Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) even further into the limelight. The film sees Enola Holmes — aka the spunky teen sister of esteemed Detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) — search for her missing mother, becoming a super-sleuth in the process.
petapixel.com

Colorized Photos of London Showcase its Turbulent and Magnificent History

London was founded by the Romans in the first century A.D. and is one of the most storied cities in the world. A new book of colorized photos breathes fresh life into the city’s history. Colours of London: A History has specially colorized black-and-white photos of the United Kingdom’s...
petapixel.com

AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life

A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Deadline

Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Smithonian

How Howard Carter Discovered King Tut’s Golden Tomb

From the circular main hall of a University of Oxford library, a short corridor leads to a staircase that takes you down below street level. Beyond a door simply marked “Archive” is what looks like a normal office: fluorescent lights, cheap blue carpet and a row of plain gray rolling stacks. It doesn’t seem like the most fertile ground for archaeological discovery. But the hum of the air conditioner lets slip that this modest room is protecting something special. The temperature is held at 65 degrees Fahrenheit, while a humidifier keeps the moisture level tightly controlled.
Daily Mail

What have the Romans ever done for us... the answer is they left Britain with a wealth of ruins and treasures that will enthral history buffs and families alike

For nearly 400 years, the Romans ruled Britain — or Britannia, as they called it. When they fled in 410 AD, they left behind a country rich in treasures. Many of them survive today — from temples in ancient Londinium to hot baths in Shropshire to freezing cold garrison towers in Northumberland. Here’s an insider’s guide to Britain’s best hidden Roman sites.
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86

Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
digitalspy.com

Come Dine with Me tributes pour in after contestant dies

Come Dine with Me revealed the tragic passing of contestant Nicholas Blything at the end of yesterday's (November 4) episode. Aged just 36, Blything actually died on June 15 this year, with a funeral notice going up online confirming its attendance details in the summer. Donations in Nicholas's honour are...
Thrillist

Walk Inside Pharaoh King Tut's Ancient Tomb at This New Immersive Experience

Yet another immersive experience is taking to the NYC stage, and this time history buffs will have their fair share of fun. A new experience centered around the figure of Egyptian pharaoh King Tut is setting up shop at Pier 36, and it is ready to transport visitors back to ancient Egypt. Dubbed "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience," the new digital exhibit includes multiple galleries to fully walk guests through the story and the history of the legendary king.
Distractify

