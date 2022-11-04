ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

One serious injury in crash Monday morning, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, one person was seriously injured and one had minor injuries in a crash around 7:50 a.m. at 34th St. and West Loop 289. The loop going southbound was blocked off and units were redirecting people to the 34th Street exit,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lane closures scheduled along a portion of University Avenue this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two southbound lanes of University Avenue at 82nd Street will close this week for underground utility work. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure will begin on Monday, November 7 and last three days. Motorists are urged to use an alternate...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One injured in two-vehicle accident near Idalou

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 9:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident on East Highway 62/82, North Farm to Market Road 400 and North County Road 3400. One person was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

