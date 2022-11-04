Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Sheriff’s office investigating assault at Stewartville HS
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they are investigating an assault in the Stewartville High School parking lot from earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is awaiting an injury report to determine what charges may be appropriate. According to Capt. James...
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for 'taunt and run' car theft
AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a car after a fight results in probation for a Mower County woman. Naydath Chol Makair, 26 of Austin, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and fifth-degree assault. Police say Makair got into a fight with a man...
KIMT
Stewartville man pleads guilty to 2021 Rochester assault
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a savage beating in the summer of 2021. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 31 of Stewartville, has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. Rochester police say he attacked a man near the Hilton Garden Inn on June 28, 2021. Mohamed allegedly asked the...
KIMT
$500,000 bond set in Olmsted County drug death
ROCHESTER, Minn. – $500,000 bail is set for the man accused of causing the drug death of a woman. Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41 of Rochester, is charged with third-degree murder and interference with a dead body. Investigators say Loftus supplied the fentanyl that contributed to the death of Tia...
KIMT
Armed robber at Apache Mall is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An armed robber is going to prison. Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, 23 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday to two years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 192 days already served. He Shaffer pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident at Apache Mall on April 24.
Deputies Respond to Student Fight at Stewartville High School
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that was reported at the Stewartville High School Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was dispatched to the school shortly before 11:30 Wednesday morning. The deputy was then shown two videos being shared on social media that depicted a 16-year-old female student being assaulted by three other teenage girls.
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Rochester Man Sentenced in Apache Mall Robbery Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to nearly 3 years in prison for a conviction stemming from an armed robbery at Apache Mall earlier this year. 23-year-old Tamarick Shaffer earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree assault charge in the case. As part of...
KIMT
Rochester man pleads guilty after crashes lead to discovered drugs
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after two separate traffic accidents is pleading guilty. Aden Hassan Aden, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree drug possession and collision with an unattended vehicle. Aden was first arrested May 27 after a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block...
KIMT
Duct tape, a dolly and a tarp: How investigators made an arrest in the death of Tia Arleth
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 41-year-old man with a criminal history is facing charges in the death of Tia Arleth, including supplying fentanyl which authorities say contributed to her death and for allegedly moving her corpse. Timothy Loftus, of Rochester, has been in custody since July 15 on other charges,...
KIMT
Guilty plea entered over pounds of cocaine found in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found with more than seven pounds of cocaine and $55,000 in cash is pleading guilty. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to first-degree drug possession. Torres Nieves was arrested February 14 after Rochester police searched a home in...
KIMT
Kasson FD responds to building fully engulfed in flames
KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson Fire Department responded to a building fully engulfed in flames Sunday night. According to the Kasson Police Department, at 7:31 p.m. Sunday the Kasson Fire Department responded to a fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway in SE Kasson where a building was fully engulfed in flames.
KAAL-TV
OCSO provides update on Tia Arleth suspicious death investigation
UPDATE: Rochester and Olmsted County law enforcement revealed the identity of the Rochester man suspected of causing the death of 28-year-old Tia Arleth and hiding her body in Haverhill Township over the summer. Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, faces charges of 3rd-degree homicide and interference with a dead body. —PREVIOUS STORY—
KIMT
Saturday afternoon fire results in the death of family dog
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday that resulted in the death of a family dog. RFD said at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for a fire on the main floor of a single-family residence off Pointe Dr. SW - the first arriving crew noted that smoke was coming from the front door.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
KIMT
Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case
LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
