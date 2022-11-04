Read full article on original website
‘Lascivious’ Titian masterpiece set to fetch up to £12m at auction
Painting by 16th-century old master regarded as among greatest achievements of his career
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
New York art auction fall highlights include Paul Allen collection and a rare Warhol
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The fall art auction season kicks off in New York City next week, with auction houses Christie's and Sotheby's both expecting to bring in record-breaking sales.
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
hypebeast.com
Larry Stanton's Artwork Decorates Acne Studios' Latest Capsule Collection
Following the reveal of its collaborative footwear capsule with KERO, Acne Studios is debuting a limited collection celebrating late artist Larry Stanton. Dubbed “Acne Studios Loves Larry Stanton,” the capsule collection features two cotton T-shirts, a scarf, a jacquard blanket, and a duo of printed lampshades. One top arrives with a purple base and a self-portrait of the late artist, while the other boasts a white construction and scribbled text that reads “I’M GOING TO MAKE IT,” highlighting the words that Stanton affirmed during his final days in hospital.
Business Insider
Mondrian painting has been hanging upside down in art galleries for 75 years, art historian says
"New York City 1" by Piet Mondrian has been displayed with the lines thickening at the bottom for 75 years. An art historian told The Guardian that the thickening lines should actually be at the top. The painting will remain upside down to preserve the painting, The Guardian reported. The...
hypebeast.com
Reginald Sylvester II Teases New Artist Book
Chronicling his ongoing US solo exhibition, ‘Painter’s Refuge: A Way of Life’. To complement his first solo US museum exhibition at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture in Charlotte, North Carolina, emerging artist Reginald Sylvester II has teased the first look at a new art book that catalogs his latest series of work.
hypebeast.com
Are 'The Louis Vuittons' the Most Fashionable Rock Band Around?
The Louis Vuittons. You might have heard of them, but they’re quite new to the rock scene, and to spread the word they’ve just dropped a new merch tee. Indeed, the famed French fashion house. is getting its rock on with the LV Concert Print T-shirt, a piece...
hypebeast.com
Dave Chappelle and Black Star Announced as Host and Musical Guest for 'SNL' This November
Dave Chappelle is set to host the upcoming November 12 episode of Saturday Night Live with Black Star as the musical guest. The pair are the creators of The Midnight Miracle, the award-winning podcast on Luminary. The comedian will return for hosting duties following the midterm election in the United...
hypebeast.com
Masego Celebrates Black Community in New “Say You Want Me” Music Video
Masego is giving listeners a feel for his forthcoming album with “Say You Want Me,” the first cut to be released from the project. Arriving with a music video directed by Victor Alex Barco, the song layers the Jamaican-American singer’s sultry vocals over a bouncy dance beat.
Sketch dismissed as Rembrandt ‘crude imitation’ revealed to be genuine
Art experts in the Netherlands have unveiled an oil sketch by the famous Dutch master Rembrandt after it languished for a century in a forgotten corner of a museum, believed to be an imitation. The Raising of the Cross oil sketch from the 1640s was long thought to have been...
hypebeast.com
Six N. Five Presents Moco Concept Store for the Moco Museum in Barcelona
Situated in the heart of Barcelona, the Moco Concept Store is a specially curated space that fosters self-expression through the connection of art, design, and lifestyle. The store is conjoined with the Moco Museum Barcelona — the sister branch to the Moco Museum in Amsterdam, a cultural hotspot that frequently showcases the works of Basquiat, Banksy, KAWS, Keith Haring, Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami, along with other renowned contemporary artists.
hypebeast.com
The 2022 ADAA Art Show Is Back at New York’s Park Avenue Armory
This year’s edition boats the most exhibitors in the fair’s history. The Art Dealers Association of America’s (ADAA) annual The Art Show is back in full swing. This year’s edition boasts 78 different exhibitors, including 55 solo exhibitions from around the world – the most in the fair’s history.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: Brockhampton, JID, Yves Tumor and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week is led by Brockhampton, who have delivered the first single from their final album The Family, as well as Sigrid with a cut from the deluxe edition of her new LP, “Everybody Says They’re Fine.” JID added the song “2007” to The Forever Story, while Jason Derulo teamed up with Australian DJ duo SHOUSE. Additional selections in the mix come from Yves Tumor, North Ave Jax, Lil Tjay, Dej Loaf, Selena Gomez and more.
hypebeast.com
Drake and 21 Savage Drop a Spoof 'SNL' Performance Music Video for "On BS"
Shortly after releasing their Her Loss collaborative album, Drake and 21 Savage have reconnected for a playful visual. Offering up their track “On BS,” the duo put together a spoof of a Saturday Night Live performance for the music video. Coming during this weekend’s SNL episode with host...
Magnum Photos - Colors, Places, Faces • Armani/Silos
Curated by Giorgio Armani in collaboration with Magnum Photos, the exhibition renders an eclectic perspective through the gaze of 10 international photographers and their respective ways of understanding photography, united by the desire to explore reality and convey its suggestions and emotions in the form of images. The spectrum is broad: from Christopher Anderson’s China, investigated in faces instead of architecture, to Olivia Arthur’s Dubai, seen in the gaze of a castaway who has returned after fifty years to a city that has turned from a village into a megalopolis; from Bruno Barbey’s Morocco narrative of a country that has shunned modernity, to Werner Bischof’s New York, portrayed through colored shots that capture its dynamism; from the architectures understood as spaces sociopolitical by René Burri, to the coastlines seen as borderlands between land and water by Harry Gruyaert; from Martin Parr’s sharp dissection of English living, to Tokyo and Venice portrayed by Gueorgui Pinkhassov through stolen shots and unexpected angles; from Iran painted in its everydayness by Newsha Tavakolian, to Latin America and the Caribbean in saturated hues by Alex Webb.
hypebeast.com
Riccardo Tisci Reveals First Design Under His Eponymous Label in 17 Years
Riccardo Tisci has reopened his namesake label, 17 years after shutting it down. At the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Thursday, Michaela Coel walked the red carpet wearing a custom gown by the designer. The actress donned Tisci’s all-black, silk bodysuit, with a lace skirt wrapping her...
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
