Curated by Giorgio Armani in collaboration with Magnum Photos, the exhibition renders an eclectic perspective through the gaze of 10 international photographers and their respective ways of understanding photography, united by the desire to explore reality and convey its suggestions and emotions in the form of images. The spectrum is broad: from Christopher Anderson’s China, investigated in faces instead of architecture, to Olivia Arthur’s Dubai, seen in the gaze of a castaway who has returned after fifty years to a city that has turned from a village into a megalopolis; from Bruno Barbey’s Morocco narrative of a country that has shunned modernity, to Werner Bischof’s New York, portrayed through colored shots that capture its dynamism; from the architectures understood as spaces sociopolitical by René Burri, to the coastlines seen as borderlands between land and water by Harry Gruyaert; from Martin Parr’s sharp dissection of English living, to Tokyo and Venice portrayed by Gueorgui Pinkhassov through stolen shots and unexpected angles; from Iran painted in its everydayness by Newsha Tavakolian, to Latin America and the Caribbean in saturated hues by Alex Webb.

3 DAYS AGO