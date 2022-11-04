Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred
George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
Men's Health
Yellowstone Fans Need to Read Cole Hauser’s Deep Message to Kevin Costner on Instagram
Yellowstone is coming back for season 5, and Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser are having a bonding moment on social media. Ahead of the hit Paramount Network show's fifth season premiere, Costner took to his Instagram to share a video from an earlier season. In the short clip, viewers can see his character John Dutton and Hauser's character Rip Wheeler having a quick conversation over a cup of coffee before getting ready to start a long day working on the Yellowstone ranch.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
"Yellowstone" Star Wes Bentley Says He Kicked A Bear In The Face While Camping And Broke His Foot In The Process
Obviously you gotta do what you gotta do when it comes to protecting your family, but that's...pretty extreme.
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
SheKnows
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House On The Prairie and Bonanza passes away at home in Malibu
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her home in Malibu, a representative for the star announced. The legendary actress, who appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, was mother to actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at age 40 from cardiomyopathy.
Shelley Long Makes Rare Appearance In Public During ‘Cheers’ 40th Anniversary
It is hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Cheers premiered on our television screens and we got to know beloved characters Norm, Diane, and Sam. Shelley Long played Diane Chambers, a waitress at the Boston bar for five seasons. She has continued to work over the...
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Popculture
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?
Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
soapoperanetwork.com
Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’
“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0