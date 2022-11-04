ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
Men's Health

Yellowstone Fans Need to Read Cole Hauser’s Deep Message to Kevin Costner on Instagram

Yellowstone is coming back for season 5, and Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser are having a bonding moment on social media. Ahead of the hit Paramount Network show's fifth season premiere, Costner took to his Instagram to share a video from an earlier season. In the short clip, viewers can see his character John Dutton and Hauser's character Rip Wheeler having a quick conversation over a cup of coffee before getting ready to start a long day working on the Yellowstone ranch.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Daily Mail

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House On The Prairie and Bonanza passes away at home in Malibu

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her home in Malibu, a representative for the star announced. The legendary actress, who appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, was mother to actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at age 40 from cardiomyopathy.
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
FanSided

Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?

Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
soapoperanetwork.com

Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’

“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA

