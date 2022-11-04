Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County District Attorney Dow is a warrior for justice, Tribune rebuttal
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. Sadly, over the last decade issues of community safety have increasingly exposed the stark differences of world view between political conservatives and political “progressives.”. Progressive politics have brought us initiatives like Proposition 47 and 57 and have created the...
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sheriff investigating deadly shooting in rural Arroyo Grande
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Los Berros Rd. in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal House Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports its probable cause in a fatal Santa Maria house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged...
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
