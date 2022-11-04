ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SEC to review ways to address fans storming fields, courts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wCtk_0iytJnDm00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will review policies on postgame field and court storming by fans and explore ways schools can make the raucous celebrations safer.

The move comes after

and LSU were fined last month by the SEC for fans rushing the field after football games.

“When people want to go, they want to go,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told the SEC Network last month. “But we have to re-train people to stay in the stands.”

The conference said it will form a working group of athletic directors, event management directors and campus security personnel from member schools to study the issue and provide recommendations to be presented at SEC meetings next spring.

“Providing consistent and appropriate levels of safety and security remains the common goal of SEC member institutions,” Sankey said Friday. “Our institutions remain current and vigilant in crowd control best practices and continue to work with local law enforcement to develop effective security protocols at SEC venues and we need to continue the adaptation of conference policies to address emerging realities.”

The SEC’s long-standing policy fines schools for fans rushing the playing field or court. Tennessee was fined $100,000 after fans flooded the field at Neyland Stadium and tore down one of the goal posts after the Volunteers beat Alabama.

The fines escalate with each violation. LSU was fined $250,000 for a third offense after its fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Mississippi last month at Tiger Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sporting News

Alabama vs. LSU final score, results: Tigers earn epic OT win over Tide in classic SEC West clash

What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

SEC Announces Its Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

LSU got a big fine from the SEC on Sunday afternoon. The school got hit with a $250,000 fine after students rushed the field following the team's overtime win over Alabama. This is the second $250,000 fine that the school has gotten this season. LSU got to 7-2 overall with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

SEC Nation Headed to The Grove

SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
OXFORD, MS
Sporting News

Social media reacts to SEC officials' blown safety call in Georgia-Tennessee game

Even in a "Game of the Century," SEC officials just can't help but put themselves at the center of the action. The same was true of Saturday's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee (per the AP). The issue arose on the Volunteers' second drive of the game, which started at the 1-yard line following an incredible 75-yard punt by Brett Thorson.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments

ATLANTA (AP) — After spending months arguing that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “not ready” for high elected office, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill. From a rally with former President Barack Obama to a statewide bus tour that runs through the eve of Election Day on Tuesday, Warnock has hammered Walker as a “pathological liar” who has exaggerated his business, academic, professional and philanthropic achievements and been accused of violence against his family members and of paying for girlfriends’ abortions...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy