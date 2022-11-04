ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

100-car crash in Denver after snow the night before

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on icy roads early Friday southwest of downtown Denver, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.

Injuries to drivers and passengers were minor, said Denver Police spokesperson Doug Schepman told The Denver Post.

Schepman said slick roads after snowfall Thursday night was the likely cause.

Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the road as tow trucks move inoperable cars to a nearby lot.

The road has since been reopened.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy