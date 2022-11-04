Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
marinmagazine.com
Where to Go for Private Dining in Marin This Holiday Season
Marin knows how to party. This year, more than ever, restaurants are throwing open their doors to welcome the season of group dining with indoor and outdoor spaces, new menus and custom offerings that make each space unique. From Mexican and Italian, to kitschy and refined, these are just a few of the restaurants that are ringing in the season of celebrating with extra cheer.
tinybeans.com
Christmas in the Park
Christmas in the Park has been helping families make memories in downtown San Jose for over 40 years at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With more than 30 displays, over 300 decorated trees, free visits with Santa, rides for the little ones, and the best hot chocolate in town – there’s something for everyone. And it’s free. (The wine and beer in the new Park Tavern isn’t free. Sorry.)
calmatters.network
Pleasanton: Barone's Restaurant shutting down for good after nearly 30 years
Barone’s Restaurant, known for offering quaint fine dining downtown, recently announced that it will be shutting its doors for good after its last day of business just before Christmas. “It is with heavy hearts that after 27 years at Barone’s Restaurant, we will be closing our fine-dining operation as...
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
Powerball ticket worth $1.1 million sold in San Leandro
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery. The winning tickets […]
No jackpot winner; San Leandro Powerball ticket near miss worth $1,120,390
SAN LEANDRO -- While there is a new millionaire in the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, they must be still dreaming about what might have been.A ticket sold at the 76 station located at 15199 Washington Ave. matched the first 5 Powerball numbers -- 28-45-53-56-69 -- in Saturday's $1.657 billion drawing but not the red Powerball 20. It was one of three tickets sold in California to hit 5 numbers but not the red Powerball 20 and worth $1,120,390. The other two were sold at the Susanville Supermarket in Susanville and the Rite Aid on Manchester Ave. in Encinitas.The...
diablomag.com
Party of Five in the East Bay
The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
Fast Casual
Jars signs northern California deal
Jars, created by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, is bringing its single-serve dessert concept to Northern California with the signing of a multi-unit franchise deal for Oakland. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern California and Texas. "It's clear that Fabio has another winner in JARS," Dan...
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs.
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
KSBW.com
Taylor Swift adds second concert date in Bay Area in August 2023
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Music superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she is adding a second concert in the Bay Area to The Eras Tour tour due to overwhelming demand. The shows will be on July 29 and August 3 at Levi's Stadium. It's Swift's first time at Levi's...
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
The Almanac Online
Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos
The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
