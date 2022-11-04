ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona

Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Stat For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Through 8 Weeks

Every season some teams and players surprise a lot of people, whether it be for good or bad reasons. 2022 has been no different, as there have been plenty of eyebrow-raising occurrences thus far this season as we approach the midway point. Arguably the most surprising individual performance this season has been what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has accomplished.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled three players out for Sunday's contest with the Seattle Seahawks:. Max Garcia (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring) were all officially ruled out for this week. Kingsbury previously said he didn't expect Hudson to return earlier on Monday. None of the players ruled...
Yardbarker

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Week 9 Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals came close, but no cigar was had in Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals carried their first lead into the second quarter all season after notching their first opening drive touchdown of the year as well. Things looked promising, especially after Zaven Collins intercepted...
