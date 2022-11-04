Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Related
Expert picks and predictions for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals are in a must-win scenario in Week 9 taking on the Seattle Seahawks at home, their second matchup of the year. Seattle has won three in a row and lead the NFC West, while the Cardinals are in last place and already lost to the Seahawks 19-9 four weeks ago.
Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6 on the year; here's how the action panned out in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona
Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
Quarterback Geno Smith shows Seahawks transformation after costly interception | Opinion
Quarterback Geno Smith has revitalized his career in Seattle, with no better example than after he threw a pick-six in a win against Arizona.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Through 8 Weeks
Every season some teams and players surprise a lot of people, whether it be for good or bad reasons. 2022 has been no different, as there have been plenty of eyebrow-raising occurrences thus far this season as we approach the midway point. Arguably the most surprising individual performance this season has been what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has accomplished.
Indianapolis Colts fire coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich, a league source confirmed to IndyStar on Monday, ending the 60-year-old coach’s tenure a little more than one season after extending Reich’s contract through the 2026 season. Reich, who was the team’s second choice for the job...
Cardinals Trail Seahawks 10-7 After First Half
The Arizona Cardinals held their first ever lead after one quarter of play, but the Seattle Seahawks entered the locker room up 10-7.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled three players out for Sunday's contest with the Seattle Seahawks:. Max Garcia (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring) were all officially ruled out for this week. Kingsbury previously said he didn't expect Hudson to return earlier on Monday. None of the players ruled...
WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season 'Has Come With A Lot of Growth'
DK Metcalf discussed how the team has gotten better this season and the improvement they've shown.
Yardbarker
Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Week 9 Loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals came close, but no cigar was had in Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals carried their first lead into the second quarter all season after notching their first opening drive touchdown of the year as well. Things looked promising, especially after Zaven Collins intercepted...
Comments / 0