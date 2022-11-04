ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto

More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
PALO ALTO, CA
Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends

The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
PALO ALTO, CA
Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in fundraising for school board election

Candidates Shana Segal and Nicole Chiu-Wang are neck and neck in fundraising for their campaigns to serve on Palo Alto’s school board, recent campaign finance disclosures show. When the most recent filing period closed on Oct. 22, Segal reported bringing in $28,975.20 so far this year, almost tied with...
PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on economic development strategy; presentation on police goals

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 7. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to have a study session to discuss the city’s economic development strategy. The council also will consider zone changes to modify types of land uses that are allowed in retail areas with and without a conditional-use permit; consider adopting a City Council values statement; and adopt the city’s 2023 citywide legislative guidelines. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PALO ALTO, CA

