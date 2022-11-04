Read full article on original website
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
Pleasanton: Barone's Restaurant shutting down for good after nearly 30 years
Barone’s Restaurant, known for offering quaint fine dining downtown, recently announced that it will be shutting its doors for good after its last day of business just before Christmas. “It is with heavy hearts that after 27 years at Barone’s Restaurant, we will be closing our fine-dining operation as...
Power restored following outage that hit more than 775 customers Downtown North Palo Alto
Update: Palo Alto Utilities reported in a social media post that power has been fully restored as of 11:58 p.m. More than 775 customers were without power Saturday night starting around 9:15 p.m. in the Downtown North neighborhood of Palo Alto, according to the city’s Utilities Department. As of...
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends
The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in fundraising for school board election
Candidates Shana Segal and Nicole Chiu-Wang are neck and neck in fundraising for their campaigns to serve on Palo Alto’s school board, recent campaign finance disclosures show. When the most recent filing period closed on Oct. 22, Segal reported bringing in $28,975.20 so far this year, almost tied with...
PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on economic development strategy; presentation on police goals
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 7. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to have a study session to discuss the city’s economic development strategy. The council also will consider zone changes to modify types of land uses that are allowed in retail areas with and without a conditional-use permit; consider adopting a City Council values statement; and adopt the city’s 2023 citywide legislative guidelines. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
