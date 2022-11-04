A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 7. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to have a study session to discuss the city’s economic development strategy. The council also will consider zone changes to modify types of land uses that are allowed in retail areas with and without a conditional-use permit; consider adopting a City Council values statement; and adopt the city’s 2023 citywide legislative guidelines. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

