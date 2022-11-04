Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto no more in top 10 most-cited potential risks: US central bank report
While proponents of traditional finance remain keen on dismissing Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto ecosystem as financial risks, a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — one of the 12 federal reserve banks of the United States — revealed 11 factors that overshadow crypto in terms of risk in 2022.
A Quick Guide to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a hot topic in the world of finance and economics. In this blog post, we'll explore the basics of CBDCs, how global central banks and policymakers have approached their regulation, and what implications CBDCs may hold for finance professionals. As outlined in Module 2...
coingeek.com
No blanket ban on digital asset operators as Bank of Canada flexes regulatory muscles
The Bank of Canada has been saddled with the task of being the chief agency in charge of the digital asset sector. Since it assumed the role, there have been whispers over the kind of regulatory regime imposed on the industry, but the bank says it will adopt a “flexible, risk-based approach.” The central bank noted that it would work with the federal government to establish a proper regulatory framework for operators.
techaiapp.com
‘Atomic Settlement’ — New York Fed Completes First Phase of Digital Dollar Experiment Called ‘Project Cedar’ – Bitcoin News
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has published findings stemming from an experiment dubbed “Project Cedar,” a protocol that uses a wholesale digital dollar in order to improve financial transactions. Michelle Neal, head of the bank’s Markets Group remarked on Friday that the research “indicated that settlement could occur in fewer than 10 seconds on average and that horizontal scaling was possible.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Calculating the odds of a 500% hike
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).
CoinTelegraph
Inflation is killing us; cryptocurrency alone cannot beat it
Much like a pandemic, inflation has spread throughout the world, clouding the future with dark uncertainty. Disagreement over how to best manage soaring prices in the United Kingdom nearly caused its economy to collapse and subsequently led to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in office. Currently, at least 10 emerging economies are hyperinflationary, with more expected to follow. And the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the part of the U.S. Federal Reserve responsible for keeping prices stable, just announced higher interest rate hikes in the midst of a return to positive gross domestic product — signaling continuing inflation troubles ahead.
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
JPMorgan Team Reports Two-Thirds Drop in VC Funding for Crypto Sector
Venture capital (VC) funding for the cryptocurrency sector has dropped by more than two-thirds compared to 2021, a team of J.P. Morgan Chase strategists reportedly said. This drop in funding to the current pace of about $10 billion a year signals that the sector’s slump may continue, Bloomberg reported.
Airbnb Will Start Enabling Customers to See Total Price Including Fees
Airbnb has announced that it will start enabling customers to choose to see the total price of rentals — including all fees before taxes — in search results and on the map, filter and listing page. The company will also prioritize total price rather than nightly price in...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Dogecoin Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum Amid Musk’s Twitter Takeover
The Fed’s announcement of a fourth rate hike this year impeded the growth of the usual weekly leaders BTC and ETH. Crypto markets continued to see green for the second week running. In a typical week, market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) set the pace for everyone else,...
Lawmakers Struggle to Balance Risk Reward of Crypto Regulation
Lawmakers Struggle to Balance Risk Reward of Crypto Regulation. Cryptocurrency is exploding in popularity but brings with it significant personal and societal risks. Bitcoin, for example, was valued at approximately $16,000 per coin in 2017 before skyrocketing to nearly $65,000 last year, just to plummet right back down to its current value of approximately $20,000. Experts have also raised significant concerns about the blockchain’s environmental impact, with a single transaction using more energy than the average U.S. household consumes in a week.
FinTech IPO Index Down 2.7% as Opendoor and Upstart Cut Staff
The ranks are thinning at FinTech firms. In a week that’s seen its share of earnings announcements and a fourth rate hike from the Federal Reserve, a spate of layoffs also rocked the sector, including a few members of the FinTech IPO Index. The cuts are a response to...
cryptopotato.com
Santander’s UK Branch to ‘Protect Customers’ by Blocking Crypto Exchange Deposits
Crypto investors celebrated the nomination of a pro-crypto prime minister last month, but local banks are still against the asset class. The latest bank to clamp down on crypto in the UK is Santander. Over the weekend, it was reported that the retail bank is planning to block real-time payments to crypto exchanges in 2023.
PayPal Earnings and Outlook Lead CE100 Lower as Payment Firms Face Slowdown
Friday’s rally, where the broader indices were up more than 1.1%, was not enough to salvage a rocky week, as earnings continue to dominate. And within the Connected Economy’s pantheon, there was little investor cheer to be seen; almost all CE100 segments were lower — and to that end, the CE100 Index sank 4.2% overall.
Virgin Money Accredited Under UK's General Export Facility Program
Financial service firm Virgin Money has joined the English government’s General Export Facility (GEF), opening up access to financial support to the company’s business clients at a time when the U.K. is dealing with crushing cost-of-living pressures. “GEF was launched in March 2021 and is designed to provide...
