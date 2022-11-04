For the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, the Linkin Park song "In the End" seems to come to mind: "I tried so hard and got so far, but in the end it doesn't even matter." The Jaguars (2-6) have lost all six games by eight points or less. What's even worse is their last four losses all came in the fourth quarter after either being tied or holding leads.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO