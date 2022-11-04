SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

