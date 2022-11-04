Read full article on original website
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
Agriculture Online
Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite farmers balking at high prices
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday. Nutrien is increasing Canadian potash...
techeblog.com
HMC Farms Partners with Tevel Aerobotics to Deploy Autonomous Fruit-Picking Drones
HMC Farms has partnered with Tevel Aerobotics to deploy their autonomous fruit-picking drones that enable fruit harvesting, on-demand. These drones are capable of working tirelessly through the night and can accurately follow any given instructions, thanks to custom vision algorithms to detect fruit, foliage as other objects. These autonomous fruit-picking...
Trane Technologies Surpasses U.S. Department of Energy Requirements for High-Efficiency, Cold Climate Heat Pump
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
China's Rare Earth Metals Monopoly Could Be Coming to an End
The transition away from fossil fuel to clean energy will not nullify the global competition over natural resources.
Looming food crisis: We need to keep farmland in the hands of farmers
If you’ve ever rented an apartment, think about how much time and money you invested in improvement projects. You probably didn’t even paint a wall, let alone install solar panels or add a new wing. Farmland ownership is imperative for America’s farmers and future food security because active...
‘Happy milk’: the dairy family that sustains a fair shake of the bottle
Fat cows nursing half-grown calves aren’t a common sight on a dairy farm. Nor are empty glass milk bottles left on the front porch – not these days, anyway. But Shane Hickey, a Northern Rivers dairy farmer, isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. In 2018, at...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
energynow.ca
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four – Baker Hughes
U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third time in four weeks as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 2 to 770 in the week to Nov. 4, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
La Paz County, Arizona CNN — Workers with the water district in Wenden, Arizona, saw something remarkable last year as they slowly lowered a camera into the drought-stricken town’s well: The water was moving. But the aquifer which sits below the small desert town in the southwestern part...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
electrek.co
Tesla-backed startup launches microgrid powering 2 African villages
ZOLA Electric, a Tesla-backed company providing energy to remote African villages through solar and batteries, has announced the deployment of a new microgrid system that is powering 1,000 homes, schools, and businesses in two villages in Rwanda. We reported on ZOLA Electric back in 2015 when it was still called...
XQ-58A Valkyrie Flies Longer, Higher, Heavier In Recent Test
USAFKratos continues to expand the flight envelope and capabilities of the stealthy, low-cost XQ-58A, and says customers are starting to line up.
dallasexpress.com
Largest Chip Manufacturer Suspends Work for Chinese Startup
To comply with regulations limiting certain chipmaking technology transfers to China, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has suspended its production of advanced silicon for the Chinese startup Biren Technology, according to Bloomberg News. Announced by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security...
electrek.co
Toyota among the ‘2022 world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy’ with oil giants
Toyota can’t seem to get out of its own way lately. The Japanese automaker ranked among the “world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy” of 2022, with oil giants like Exxon Mobile, Chevron, and leading Russian oil companies. “Change is the law of life. And for...
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla FSD Beta update, Tesla sends Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes EQE US pricing, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s latest FSD Beta update, Tesla sending Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes-Benz EQE US pricing, and more. Sponsored by Anyhill: Check out Anyhill’s latest...
