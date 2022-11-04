Read full article on original website
Wonda Dean Hayes
Wonda Dean Hayes, age 58 of Orange, Texas, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Services to honor Wonda’s life will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held after the service at Kirbyville Cemetary in Kirbyville, TX.
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
Texas Roadhouse set to open Monday near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Long Star staple located near Parkdale Mall is set to open soon and kept its promise of bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse will open on Monday, November 7, 2022, according to a Texas Roadhouse release. The restaurant is located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
H.S. Football - District 9-4A-II - Week 11: Silsbee 26 Jasper 23 Final
Jasper, Tx — The Silsbee Tigers complete the perfect regular season, going 10-0 after topping Jasper in week 11. Silsbee will face Columbia in the Bi-District round on Friday, Nov. 11 at LaPorte High School.
Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
Texas Hunter Gets Stuck In Tree 18 Feet Up & Upside Down For Over An Hour
"I was 18 feet up and my ankle was the only thing that was holding me up."
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange start GoFundMe after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at...
New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas
LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season. According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends. The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open...
Beaumont, Port Arthur Academy stores reopened Saturday night to sell gear after Astros' World Series win
BEAUMONT, Texas — Academy stores in Beaumont and Port Arthur reopened Saturday night to sell gear following the Houston Astros' World Series win. The Academy in Beaumont is located at 7130 Eastex Freeway. The store in Port Arthur is located at 8453 Memorial Boulevard. Both stores originally closed at...
Curtis O. Hall, Jr.
Curtis O. Hall, Jr., 79, of Kirbyville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, Nov,. 7, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Monday prior to services. Born...
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
Retired MLB slugger Jay Bruce opens Sure Shot retail shop
Beaumont, Tx — Former MLB outfielder Jay Bruce recently bought Sure Shot game calls. The SETX native is an avid hunter and fisherman and in his quest to expand the Sure Shot brand, Jay opened up a retail shop in Beaumont.
Fisherman found dead after four hour search
A Tyler County fisherman was found dead over the weekend after a four hour search. Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins says the body of the 73-year-old man was found at about 1:00 Sunday morning, some 16 hours after he launched his boat from a location on Dam B next to Highway 190.
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. For the week of October 31, 2022 thru November 4, 2022.
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
Local Bi-District Round Playoff Pairings
*Local schools will be added to this list as opponents, locations, dates, & times are finalized*
ESD #1 accepting bids for new ambulance provider
Jasper County Emergency Services District #1, which covers the Buna area, is currently accepting bids for a new EMS provider. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith, who is also the Secretary for ESD #1, Acadian EMS is currently under contract to cover ESD #1. “It’s not because were...
Young people learned about public service at 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day
Organizers say there was a very good turnout of young people on Thursday at the 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day. According to Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter, about 700-800 students from seven different school districts attended. Gunter said those school districts were Jasper, Newton, Burkeville, Brookeland, Woodville, Spurger, and Kirbyville.
