Jasper, TX

Wonda Dean Hayes

Wonda Dean Hayes, age 58 of Orange, Texas, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Services to honor Wonda’s life will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held after the service at Kirbyville Cemetary in Kirbyville, TX.
ORANGE, TX
Texas Roadhouse set to open Monday near Parkdale Mall

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Long Star staple located near Parkdale Mall is set to open soon and kept its promise of bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse will open on Monday, November 7, 2022, according to a Texas Roadhouse release. The restaurant is located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Curtis O. Hall, Jr.

Curtis O. Hall, Jr., 79, of Kirbyville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, Nov,. 7, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Monday prior to services. Born...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
Fisherman found dead after four hour search

A Tyler County fisherman was found dead over the weekend after a four hour search. Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins says the body of the 73-year-old man was found at about 1:00 Sunday morning, some 16 hours after he launched his boat from a location on Dam B next to Highway 190.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. For the week of October 31, 2022 thru November 4, 2022.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
WOODVILLE, TX
ESD #1 accepting bids for new ambulance provider

Jasper County Emergency Services District #1, which covers the Buna area, is currently accepting bids for a new EMS provider. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith, who is also the Secretary for ESD #1, Acadian EMS is currently under contract to cover ESD #1. “It’s not because were...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

