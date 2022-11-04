If you’re looking to save a few bucks by signing up for Netflix’s cheaper ad-supported plan, be aware: You won’t get the full catalog available to regular customers. Netflix already announced that a certain amount of its lineup — 5%-10% of titles, depending on country — would be unavailable on the ad tier because of licensing restrictions (which the company says it is working through). But Netflix didn’t specify which ones would not be in the mix. Now that Netflix has bowed the plan with ads, which costs $6.99 per month in the U.S., there’s some idea of what is not included,...

3 DAYS AGO