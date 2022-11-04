ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

In photos: Rebecca Romijn turns 50: a look back

UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Actress and model Rebecca Romijn, best known for starring in "X-Men," "Femme Fatale," "Star Trek" and more, turns 50 on Sunday. Romijn currently stars as Number One on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Here's a look back at her career through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efkq8_0iytFZF000
Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Rebecca Romijn (C) who graced the cover of the 1999 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses with fellow models Eva Herzigova (L) and Heidi Klum (R) at a press conference for the magazine in New York City on February 9, 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVbJ3_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L) and her husband at the time, actor John Stamos, arrive for the premiere of "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" in Los Angeles on June 8, 1999. The pair were married from 1998 to 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uC6jT_0iytFZF000
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Romijn smiles during an autograph session at a department store in Richmond Heights, Mo., on November 30, 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxWq9_0iytFZF000
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Romijn and Stamos arrive for the premiere of "X-Men" on Ellis Island in New York City on July 12, 2000. Romijn famously portrayed Mystique across multiple "X-Men" films. The actress said it took nine hours of makeup to play the Marvel villain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfnaA_0iytFZF000
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Romijn gives Stamos a kiss on the cheek before the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Femme Fatale" in Toronto on September 14, 2002. Romijn starred opposite Antonio Banderas in the crime drama , from director Brian De Palma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HTsq_0iytFZF000
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Romijn poses for photos as she arrives at the Readers' Choice Awards in New York City on October 9, 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34myhl_0iytFZF000
Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Left to right, Romijn, Patrick Stewart, Famke Janssen and Hugh Jackman attend a launch event for the DVD version of "X2: X-Men United" in New York City on November 24, 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xkedg_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L), and her husband, Jerry O'Connell (R), attend the premiere of O'Connell's "Yours, Mine & Ours" in Los Angeles on November 20, 2005. The pair got married in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47L8wu_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn arrives for the Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 9, 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcWOG_0iytFZF000
Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Left to right, Jackman, Romijn, Halle Berry and Janssen arrive at a photo call for "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22, 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTka4_0iytFZF000
Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Romijn (L) and Berry arrive on the red carpet for a screening of "X-Men 3: The Final Stand" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22, 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6d7n_0iytFZF000
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Romijn (L) and Steve Coogan attend the Los Angeles screening of "Lies & Alibies" at AFI Fest on November 10, 2006 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsVH6_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L) and O'Connell arrive for the ABC television network summer press tour party in Beverly Hills on July 25, 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOGrE_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn arrives for the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 16, 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brFiA_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L) and O'Connell arrive for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XMlu_0iytFZF000
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Romijn walks on the runway at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Fall 2012 Collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 9, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhNkR_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGIXQ_0iytFZF000
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fl7AW_0iytFZF000
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Left to right, Mary Chieffo, Romijn, Sonequa Martin-Green and Mary Wiseman arrive on the red carpet at the "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premiere in New York City on January 17, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u90EA_0iytFZF000
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Romijn arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on April 30, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message

In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
ComicBook

The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

‘Maybe I Do’: A-List Ensemble Comedy Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey & William H. Macy Inks Key International Deals

EXCLUSIVE: The stacked multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do, starring a host of A-listers including Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon, has sold to a bunch of key international territories. The flick, written and directed by Oscar nominee Michael Jacobs (Quiz Show), has been acquired for the UK (Signature Entertainment), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), France (Originals Factory), Greece (Spentzos Film), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Portugal (Lusomundo), Scandinavia (Mis Label), Spain (YouPlanet Pictures and Beta Fiction), Turkey (Bir Film), Eastern Europe (Vertical), Baltics (Acme), Israel (United King), Latin America (IDC and Muchos Amigos Pictures). WME Independent handled the deals. The film’s plot follows Michelle and Allen...
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff ‘Day One’

The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actor from “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther” and “Us,” is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it comes from an original idea from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first two “A Quiet Place” movies with Emily Blunt. The first two films took...
ComicBook

Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel

Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Daily Mail

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 gets a second season with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more in talks to return... with two shows set in the 1940s and 1960s eyed

Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone TV universe is getting a bit bigger, with his upcoming prequel 1923 getting a second season before the first debuts. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given the 52-year-old writer the green light for the second season, with stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in talks to return for the Paramount Plus series, via Deadline.
MONTANA STATE
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Shailene Woodley Thriller ‘Misanthrope’ Marking ‘Wild Tales’ Helmer Damián Szifron’s First English-Language Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to Misanthrope, a psychological thriller marking the first English-feature from BAFTA-winning Argentinian director Damián Szifron (Wild Tales). The indie distributor has slated the film starring Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider) and Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo (Babylon) for release exclusively in theaters nationwide in the first half of 2023. The film written by Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham picks up in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve, as a talented but troubled police officer (Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Mendelsohn) to help profile and track...
A.V. Club

What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13

The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
474K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy