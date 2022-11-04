In photos: Rebecca Romijn turns 50: a look back

Actress and model Rebecca Romijn, best known for starring in "X-Men," "Femme Fatale," "Star Trek" and more, turns 50 on Sunday. Romijn currently stars as Number One on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Rebecca Romijn (C) who graced the cover of the 1999 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses with fellow models Eva Herzigova (L) and Heidi Klum (R) at a press conference for the magazine in New York City on February 9, 1999.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L) and her husband at the time, actor John Stamos, arrive for the premiere of "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" in Los Angeles on June 8, 1999. The pair were married from 1998 to 2005.

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Romijn smiles during an autograph session at a department store in Richmond Heights, Mo., on November 30, 1999.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Romijn and Stamos arrive for the premiere of "X-Men" on Ellis Island in New York City on July 12, 2000. Romijn famously portrayed Mystique across multiple "X-Men" films. The actress said it took nine hours of makeup to play the Marvel villain.

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Romijn gives Stamos a kiss on the cheek before the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Femme Fatale" in Toronto on September 14, 2002. Romijn starred opposite Antonio Banderas in the crime drama , from director Brian De Palma.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Romijn poses for photos as she arrives at the Readers' Choice Awards in New York City on October 9, 2003.

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Left to right, Romijn, Patrick Stewart, Famke Janssen and Hugh Jackman attend a launch event for the DVD version of "X2: X-Men United" in New York City on November 24, 2003.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L), and her husband, Jerry O'Connell (R), attend the premiere of O'Connell's "Yours, Mine & Ours" in Los Angeles on November 20, 2005. The pair got married in 2007.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn arrives for the Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 9, 2006.

Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Left to right, Jackman, Romijn, Halle Berry and Janssen arrive at a photo call for "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22, 2006.

Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Romijn (L) and Berry arrive on the red carpet for a screening of "X-Men 3: The Final Stand" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22, 2006.

Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Romijn (L) and Steve Coogan attend the Los Angeles screening of "Lies & Alibies" at AFI Fest on November 10, 2006 .

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L) and O'Connell arrive for the ABC television network summer press tour party in Beverly Hills on July 25, 2007.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn arrives for the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 16, 2007.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn (L) and O'Connell arrive for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2011.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Romijn walks on the runway at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Fall 2012 Collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 9, 2012.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Romijn arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2016.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Left to right, Mary Chieffo, Romijn, Sonequa Martin-Green and Mary Wiseman arrive on the red carpet at the "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premiere in New York City on January 17, 2019.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Romijn arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on April 30, 2022.