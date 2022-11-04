In photos: Rebecca Romijn turns 50: a look back
Actress and model Rebecca Romijn, best known for starring in "X-Men," "Femme Fatale," "Star Trek" and more, turns 50 on Sunday. Romijn currently stars as Number One on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Rebecca Romijn (C) who graced the cover of the 1999 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses with fellow models Eva Herzigova (L) and Heidi Klum (R) at a press conference for the magazine in New York City on February 9, 1999.
Romijn (L) and her husband at the time, actor John Stamos, arrive for the premiere of "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" in Los Angeles on June 8, 1999. The pair were married from 1998 to 2005.
Romijn smiles during an autograph session at a department store in Richmond Heights, Mo., on November 30, 1999.
Romijn and Stamos arrive for the premiere of "X-Men" on Ellis Island in New York City on July 12, 2000. Romijn famously portrayed Mystique across multiple "X-Men" films. The actress said it took nine hours of makeup to play the Marvel villain.
Romijn gives Stamos a kiss on the cheek before the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Femme Fatale" in Toronto on September 14, 2002. Romijn starred opposite Antonio Banderas in the crime drama , from director Brian De Palma.
Romijn poses for photos as she arrives at the Readers' Choice Awards in New York City on October 9, 2003.
Left to right, Romijn, Patrick Stewart, Famke Janssen and Hugh Jackman attend a launch event for the DVD version of "X2: X-Men United" in New York City on November 24, 2003.
Romijn (L), and her husband, Jerry O'Connell (R), attend the premiere of O'Connell's "Yours, Mine & Ours" in Los Angeles on November 20, 2005. The pair got married in 2007.
Romijn arrives for the Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 9, 2006.
Left to right, Jackman, Romijn, Halle Berry and Janssen arrive at a photo call for "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22, 2006.
Romijn (L) and Berry arrive on the red carpet for a screening of "X-Men 3: The Final Stand" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22, 2006.
Romijn (L) and Steve Coogan attend the Los Angeles screening of "Lies & Alibies" at AFI Fest on November 10, 2006 .
Romijn (L) and O'Connell arrive for the ABC television network summer press tour party in Beverly Hills on July 25, 2007.
Romijn arrives for the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 16, 2007.
Romijn (L) and O'Connell arrive for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2011.
Romijn walks on the runway at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Fall 2012 Collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 9, 2012.
Romijn attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016.
Romijn arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2016.
Left to right, Mary Chieffo, Romijn, Sonequa Martin-Green and Mary Wiseman arrive on the red carpet at the "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premiere in New York City on January 17, 2019.
Romijn arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on April 30, 2022.
