Orlando, FL

El Sentinel, Spanish-language newspaper, is shutting down

By Mark Skoneki, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yA46y_0iytFWap00
The Spanish-language newspaper El Sentinel will cease publication on Dec. 3, 2022 after more than 20 years, it was announced Friday, Nov. 4. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Faced with declining advertising revenues, El Sentinel, a free Spanish-language newspaper that has operated for two decades in Orlando and South Florida, is closing.

The paper, published by the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel, will print its last weekly edition on Dec. 3 in Orlando and Nov. 30 in South Florida. It’s distributed to 146,000 households in Orlando and 130,000 in South Florida.

“Over the last few years, the major national retail pre-print advertisers that supported El Sentinel have shifted weekly sale advertising away from pre-prints to other mediums due to changing consumer habits, rising printing costs and supply chain issues,” said Dave Karabag, vice president of advertising for both publications. “This transition accelerated during the COVID pandemic and continues to have significant impact on this free newspaper.”

Julie Anderson, editor-in-chief of the Orlando Sentinel and Sun Sentinel, said both newspapers “remain committed to covering our diverse communities seven days a week with our daily newspaper and website.”

El Sentinel, and its companion website elsentinel.com , was launched in 2001 to provide local news and information on issues relevant to Hispanics. The South Florida edition debuted in 2002.

El Sentinel editor Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio left the publication earlier this year to join the Orlando Economic Partnership, where she is director of public affairs and communications.

Under her leadership and other editors, El Sentinel won numerous awards statewide and other honors for its community-focused coverage of Central Florida’s burgeoning Hispanic community.

In 2021, Ocasio took home two first-place awards from the Florida Society of News Editors in the Spanish language categories: one in news reporting for coverage of the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting and another in enterprise reporting for a story on a 95-year-old Marc Anthony fan.

