Vado, NM

KVIA

El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case

EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week. The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign. Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but The post Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman suffers smoke inhalation during Las Cruces apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPPD arrest man accused of stabbing, killing his 75-year-old grandfather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather. The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso. Police were called to the victim’s home after family members […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
ktxs.com

Assistant DA withdraws from 2019 Walmart mass shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — El Paso's Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox sent a letter to the judge presiding over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case and said he is withdrawing. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. While it is not the practice of Assistant...
EL PASO, TX

