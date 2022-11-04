Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Man riding electric bike on interstate struck, killed in early morning hit-and-run crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man riding an electric bicycle on Interstate 10 was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Nov. 6, police said. El Paso police responded to three fatal crashes early Sunday morning. Police say that 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bicycle at about 3:30 a.m. […]
The El Paso Police Department releases name of person killed in rollover Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Department Special Traffic Investigation unit released the name of the person killed in a rollover Sunday morning as 36 year old Monica Gabriela Saenz. EPPD says Vincent Manuel Soto who is also 36 years of age was driving a Cadillac Escalade...
Police looking for man who vandalized East Side church, damaging glass doors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church. The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and […]
Man walking on sidewalk, struck by vehicle in Las Cruces dies; police search for driver
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces died. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Shane Brown. Brown died Thursday at the University Medical Center in El Paso. The incident happened Sunday on Idaho Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police were called...
El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case
EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
Man walking in ‘middle’ of major Northeast El Paso road struck, killed by two vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” along the 12800 block […]
Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week. The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign. Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but The post Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified appeared first on KVIA.
Single-vehicle rollover closes Westbound traffic on I-10 at Schuster Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to a single-vehicle rollover that happened on I-10 West and Schuster. The crash caused all traffic to come to a complete standstill Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department can confirm that one person...
3 teenagers killed, 3 injured in crash in Chaparral, NM., State police say
UPDATE: OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – According to the initial investigation from the New Mexico State Police, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a sixteen-year-old male was traveling east on Steve Drive and failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram truck traveling south on Angelina Boulevard. The […]
El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in. El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near […]
Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
Police identify man who died after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials have identified the man who died after getting hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces on Wednesday. Officials identified the man as 62-year-old Mark Herrick. According to police, Herrick was walking west of Picacho Avenue when he was struck by a passing Chevrolet...
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
Woman suffers smoke inhalation during Las Cruces apartment fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find […]
EPPD arrest man accused of stabbing, killing his 75-year-old grandfather
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather. The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso. Police were called to the victim’s home after family members […]
Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the...
Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Assistant DA withdraws from 2019 Walmart mass shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — El Paso's Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox sent a letter to the judge presiding over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case and said he is withdrawing. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. While it is not the practice of Assistant...
