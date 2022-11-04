Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC participates in National Violence Awareness Month activities
AMERICUS – “Love does not hurt – end the violence now,” was the message spread for the National Domestic Violence Awareness month activities at South Georgia Technical College which included a wear purple push to join the movement and bring awareness on Thursday, October 27th. Faculty,...
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
Early voting in Dougherty County is a hit at Civic Center
ALBANY — If the experience of two Albany voters who cast early ballots on Wednesday is typical of all, the process has been a pleasant one at the Albany Civic Center, where the large space and plenty of poll workers made a difference. While voters in the state are...
WALB 10
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Kiwanis Club hosts Sanford Bishop and Chris West
The Americus Kiwanis Club meets on Fridays at 1pm. As part of an ongoing intention to allow a voter an education on the candidates running for office, the club invited electoral candidates to serve as their program. Kiwanis has a long history of providing this for their members and guests, Both were in attendance for the latest forum.
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: John Milledge ties historic record, Perry rolls in shutout
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is in the books and the playoffs are on deck. The final week of the season provided plenty of drama in the form of upsets, blowouts and the breaking of a historic record. Best Game:. John Milledge...
Incumbent Republican Mike Cheokas accepts challenges of Dougherty, three other counties in District 151
AMERICUS — After 16 years representing his state House district centered in his hometown of Americus, Mike Cheokas is learning the new territory in the new and expanded District 151. The Republican incumbent is seeking a ninth term, with parts of Dougherty, Stewart, Terrell and Webster added to his...
wfxl.com
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
WALB 10
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
WTVM
Harris County residents taking advantage of early voting in Georgia
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It is the final week of early in-person voting in Georgia and Friday, Nov. 4 is the last day to voice your vote before heading to the polls. For three weeks in every county across the state, voters have had the chance to vote before Tuesday’s election.
wfxl.com
Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters
Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter and Schley County runners excel at Class A Division 2 State Meet
CARROLLTON, GA – Both the Furlow Charter (FC) and Schley County (SCHS) boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in high marks at the GHSA Class A Division 2 state meet in Carrollton, GA on Friday, November 4. The FC Lady Falcons finished in fifth place as...
WALB 10
APD vehicle involved in Friday crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
cobbcounty.org
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
WALB 10
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be...
wfxl.com
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
Comments / 0