Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC participates in National Violence Awareness Month activities

AMERICUS – “Love does not hurt – end the violence now,” was the message spread for the National Domestic Violence Awareness month activities at South Georgia Technical College which included a wear purple push to join the movement and bring awareness on Thursday, October 27th. Faculty,...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Americus Kiwanis Club hosts Sanford Bishop and Chris West

The Americus Kiwanis Club meets on Fridays at 1pm. As part of an ongoing intention to allow a voter an education on the candidates running for office, the club invited electoral candidates to serve as their program. Kiwanis has a long history of providing this for their members and guests, Both were in attendance for the latest forum.
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

APD Captain retires after 30 years of service

Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters

Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
WALB 10

APD vehicle involved in Friday crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
ALBANY, GA
cobbcounty.org

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
13WMAZ

Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call

An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
ALBANY, GA

