His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
fallriverreporter.com
Skating, Santa, music, among details released concerning December activities for Fall River’s Winter Wonderland
Fall River’s Kennedy Park will not only be decked out in festive lights next month, but it will also have an ice-skating rink, Santa, and more!. At an August Fall River City Council meeting, councilors approved the Coogan Administration’s appropriation of $325,000 in Bristol County ARPA funds for a rink to be rented at the park during the city’s 1st Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights.
ABC6.com
Festive market to kick off holiday season in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Viva Fall River and other organizations are hosting a festive event for the community. The ‘Thanksmas” market will take place on Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sullivan drive. The market will have plenty of activities for the whole...
SouthCoast Will Experience A Blue Moon In 2023
How often does the SouthCoast experience a blue moon?. Once in a blue moon, of course. The area will get that opportunity in the next calendar year. Not to be confused with the Election Day 2022 blood moon in which the Earth's orb actually appears red due to a lunar eclipse, the blue moon is not blue.
A New Bedford Restaurant Is Taking Green Tea Shots to the Next Level With Boozy ‘Tea’ Flights
Just when I thought I met my match regarding local bar specials, one Portuguese restaurant took the drink specials to the next level. On Wednesday, November 2nd, I broadcasted LIVE from Cafe Mimo on Acushnet Avenue. You may not know this about the staple Portuguese restaurant, but low and behold, they are the originators of the Mozambique sauce that blankets just about every other Portuguese restaurant here on the SouthCoast and beyond. Please take my advice, and ask for the creamy style of Mozambique, it's almost like a hollandaise for chicken and shrimp.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
Great Way To Give Back, Fall River Winter Pop-Up
Have winter wear you can donate? Fall River now has a pop-up shop for that. Viva Fall River is hosting a Winter Accessories Drive all November with the goal of collecting 100 pieces of warm winter wear. Cooler fall days are great for cleaning out one's closets and if that...
A New-Look Zeiterion Coming to New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Officials at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center recently announced a new $24 million renovation to New Bedford's historic downtown theater, intended to greatly enhance the experience for theatergoers, visitors, and students. The project was announced last month during a celebration of the Z's 40th anniversary. Rosemary Gill, President and CEO...
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department, Father Rob, holding annual Guns For Groceries event this month
The Fall River Police Department and Father Rob are holding the annual Guns For Groceries event to help decrease gun injury and gun violence. The program will offer grocery gift cards for guns – no questions asked. Anyone returning a shotgun or long gun will receive a $75 gift...
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
The Story Behind the Random Balloon Animals Scattered Around Fairhaven
If you've noticed a bunch of balloon animals randomly hanging on trees around Fairhaven, you're not alone. The man behind them, it turns out, is New Bedford native Douglas Langevin. Langevin said he's gone through some rough patches but the art of crafting balloon animals has brought him peace. "I’m...
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Meet Toonses at Providence Animal Control
Hi guys! I am a goofy 5 year old boy who was surrendered to PAC when my people couldn’t take of me, I was not my best self 🙁 I was not neutered, had HUGE jowls and, the worst part was that I was suffering from severe entropion in the corner of one of my eyes. As you can see, I am feeling A LOT better and I am just now getting to know myself in a pain-free life!
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
rinewstoday.com
RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state
Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
New East Providence concert venue could be ready by 2024
State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park.
Fall River Border Collie Hopes to Flourish at a New Loving Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Nothing beats coming home to a loving pet after a long day. It's an unconditional love that all humans and pets deserve to know, and it is our mission to unite eligible animals with the perfect family to love them unconditionally. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are...
hot969boston.com
Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
