Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
‘We deserve to be back’: Deported veterans speaking out ahead of Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This Veterans Day, some veterans will be living in Mexico after being deported, while for others deportation looms. For the past six years, Marine veteran Marcelino Ramos has been living in Ciudad Juarez along with more than 25 other deported veterans. “When you go through (being in the) Marine Corps, […]
elpasomatters.org
El Paso women’s turnout drops slightly in complex early voting results
In the month before the Nov. 8 elections, Toni Ramirez and Mara Ventura knocked on more than 100 doors to get El Pasoans to the polls. Though the married couple volunteers on behalf of Democratic organizations, Ventura says their conversations with El Pasoans often center less on the issues or the candidates but more on a single question: What’s your plan to vote? “You have to have a plan,” said Ventura, a 36-year-old labor organizer.
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
Cold case solved: Man extradited to El Paso, charged in three homicides from 1994
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, Nov. 4, Arturo Ortega Garcia, age 69, was arrested in a 1994 capital murder case. On August 11th, 1994, officers located the bodies of three victims in a residence of the 1800 blocks of Garden Gate. According to police, the three victims have been identified to be 59-year-old Francisco […]
Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities
EL PASO, Texas -- A local non-profit organization is continuing sending charter buses full of migrants despite the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management ending their charter operations last month. The Annunciation House of El Paso continues to see migrants in need of shelter and transportation as they make the journey The post Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities appeared first on KVIA.
Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso city clerk office certifies, accepts climate action petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso City Clerk’s Office has certified and accepted the petition submitted by Ground Game Texas to amend the City Charter to adopt a climate policy. The petition was submitted on July 25, 2022. By state law, the petition will be placed on a City Council agenda […]
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
Turnto10.com
Assistant DA withdraws from 2019 Walmart mass shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — El Paso's Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox sent a letter to the judge presiding over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case and said he is withdrawing. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. While it is not the practice of Assistant...
KVIA
Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass
EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
38- Year-Old Eddie Santana Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in El Paso on Sunday morning. The crash happened on a Northeast El Paso roadway. According to the Police, a 2016 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
City of El Paso, Canutillo and San Eli ISD asking voters to approve bond initiatives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking voters to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The bonds appear as three separate questions on the ballot and you can vote […]
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
KVIA
Watch: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Las Cruces for get-out-the-vote rally
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in Las Cruces for a get-out-the-vote rally. She will be joined by Democratic House candidate for New Mexico's District 2, Gabe Vasquez. Vasquez is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell.
Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande
U.S. federal statutes require American citizens and legal residents re-entering the country by foot to present themselves at border crossings designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Violations (i.e., coming across the Rio Grande or scaling the border fence) include a $5,000 fine for a first offense, or criminal penalties.
Man walking in ‘middle’ of major Northeast El Paso road struck, killed by two vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” along the 12800 block […]
26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
Comments / 2