El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

El Paso women’s turnout drops slightly in complex early voting results

In the month before the Nov. 8 elections, Toni Ramirez and Mara Ventura knocked on more than 100 doors to get El Pasoans to the polls. Though the married couple volunteers on behalf of Democratic organizations, Ventura says their conversations with El Pasoans often center less on the issues or the candidates but more on a single question: What’s your plan to vote? “You have to have a plan,” said Ventura, a 36-year-old labor organizer.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities

EL PASO, Texas -- A local non-profit organization is continuing sending charter buses full of migrants despite the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management ending their charter operations last month. The Annunciation House of El Paso continues to see migrants in need of shelter and transportation as they make the journey The post Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
Turnto10.com

Assistant DA withdraws from 2019 Walmart mass shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — El Paso's Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox sent a letter to the judge presiding over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case and said he is withdrawing. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. While it is not the practice of Assistant...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass

EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
EL PASO, TX
WVNS

U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande

U.S. federal statutes require American citizens and legal residents re-entering the country by foot to present themselves at border crossings designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Violations (i.e., coming across the Rio Grande or scaling the border fence) include a $5,000 fine for a first offense, or criminal penalties.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX

