This 305-unit apartment complex would be near inland port, Lanier Tech

A 305-unit apartment complex off Ga. 365 off White Sulphur and Ramsey roads in northeast Hall has been proposed. The proposal goes before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday.

The number of units was reduced from 305 to 300.

More apartments could be coming to northeast Hall County.

A developer is proposing a 305-unit complex at 2581 Ramsey Circle, off White Sulphur Road and near Ga. 365. The development would be on 35 acres next to Big Creek Foods.

The development would be made up of eight 3- and 4-story buildings with units varying from one to three bedrooms. Square footage ranges from 765 square feet for one-bedroom units to 1,400 square feet for three-bedroom units, according to Hall County planning documents.

The complex would have amenities such as a swimming pool, clubhouse and a fitness center.

Possible rent amounts are not mentioned in documents, but the applicant, Atlanta-based CMWB Company LLC says “the target resident is local workforce housing to support the growing industrial needs in the county.”

In a document filed with the county, CMWB notes the complex would be near Lanier Technical College and the planned Northeast Georgia Inland Port, both off Ga. 365. Tim Evans, vice president for economic development with the Greater Hall County Chamber of Commerce, has said the port could be “fully operational” by late-2024 or early-2025.

CMWB says the complex should appeal to young couples “living close to new commercial amenities but more economical and quieter living quarters than other similar communities within commercial developments.”

The document doesn’t give examples of other communities or commercial developments. The rapidly developing commercial area around the New Holland community off Jesse Jewell and Limestone parkways is about two miles south of the CMWB proposal.

A 370-unit apartment complex is also proposed off Lanier Tech Drive across from Lanier Tech. And a 320-unit complex is proposed in the Rabbittown community farther south off Interstate 985 and Old Cornelia Highway.

And as with those complexes, Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the 305-unit complex, citing density concerns.

“The requested zoning designation is inconsistent with the future land use map designation, as the proposed density of 8.94 units per acre exceeds the recommended rural density of 1.5 units per acre,” the planning staff report says.

CMWB is seeking to rezone from agricultural-residential to planned residential development.

The official recommendation for approval or denial will come from the Hall County Planning Commission. The Hall County Board of Commissioners will have final say on the development after a public hearing set for Dec. 8.