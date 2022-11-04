ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

$40K Save the Music Foundation grant enhances arts at school

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Next fall, the Mannington Middle School band will have brand-new instruments, thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The school’s student body gathered recently in the auditorium to listen to their band perform and to thank the WVDACH...
MANNINGTON, WV
WVNews

'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Orb Health names Wheeling native Lisa Simon CEO

DALLAS — Orb Health, a national leader in innovative, enterprise virtual support for chronic care and beyond, announced Wheeling, West Virginia, native Lisa Simon, CPA, as chief executive officer. In addition, the company recently added Gordon Jaye as senior vice president of transformation and Eric Van Portfliet as chief...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title

With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Grading the Mountaineers: Cyclones prevail over West Virginia

In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy