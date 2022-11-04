In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO