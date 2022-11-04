Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on new public works, utilities union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council will vote this on an updated contract with the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union. City Manager Valerie Means said Fairmont employs 54 of the union’s members, all working in either the...
WVNews
$40K Save the Music Foundation grant enhances arts at school
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Next fall, the Mannington Middle School band will have brand-new instruments, thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The school’s student body gathered recently in the auditorium to listen to their band perform and to thank the WVDACH...
WVNews
'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
WVNews
Veterans Day parades return to Clarksburg; continuing throughout North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American flags and patriotism will both be on display throughout North Central West Virginia this week during Veterans Day parades. Meuse-Argonne VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg has coordinated Veterans Day activities to be held in the downtown area Friday that will be highlighted by a parade that starts at noon.
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
WVNews
Orb Health names Wheeling native Lisa Simon CEO
DALLAS — Orb Health, a national leader in innovative, enterprise virtual support for chronic care and beyond, announced Wheeling, West Virginia, native Lisa Simon, CPA, as chief executive officer. In addition, the company recently added Gordon Jaye as senior vice president of transformation and Eric Van Portfliet as chief...
WVNews
Retired Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett reflects on his time in the Korean War
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired U.S. Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett is a veteran of the Korean War whose tour lasted from 1951 through 1952. Originally from Nutter Fort, he now resides in Walkersville in Lewis County.
WVNews
Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title
With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
WVNews
Grading the Mountaineers: Cyclones prevail over West Virginia
In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Comments / 0