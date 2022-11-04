ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Bunker & Randy McMichael talked about Stetson Bennett’s performance in the Georgia Bulldogs 27-13 win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, specifically the first touchdown of the game where Bennett scored from 13 yards out.
