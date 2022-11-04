ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxPRR_0iytAFaF00

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon.

I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable.

But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get ridiculously close to the giant beasts of the American West… the bison.

A date on the video shows 1992, but regardless of when exactly the event occurred, it went down just like the more recent one’s we’ve seen did.

Apparently, it’s a story as old as time:

Bison gets close to an area with some people. People notice bison and say “Wow, that’s so cool! Let’s get closer for a better picture!” Bison doesn’t like the people being there and charges. The bison wins.

In this particular case, the video cuts to the man in Yellowstone National Park, standing very close to a bison with only a tree in between them, presumably trying to hide from the 1500 pound monster, but that shockingly doesn’t work.

The bison sniffs him out, starts kicking up dirt in a clear sign of “If you don’t leave I’ll hurt you”, then charges and absolutely launches the grown man high into the pines.

I mean sends him up there like a Christmas ornament, this guy got tossed.

It just goes to show you… don’t pet the fluffy cows. They will mess you up.

When will people learn…

The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 54

Patrick
1d ago

when an animal like a Buffalo or a horse or cattle etc..kick up dirt or scrape it with their front hoof and lower their head, you're in deep trouble. Leave them the hell alone.

Reply
12
Bingo bongo
2d ago

Was in Yellowstone in the mid 90s. Driving on a trail in my then new dodge durango. Found ourselves surrounded by bison. 1st. I was amazed that a few of the bulls were bigger than my rig. 2nd. I NEVER had the thought to get out

Reply(1)
11
Montie Szydel
1d ago

whatever happened to common Sense they don't got that no more all they got is a high school and college degree but no common sense

Reply(1)
9
Related
Outsider.com

Giant Bison Sends Moron Tourists Fleeing in Terror After Getting Too Close: WATCH

You have to admit that the American bison looks like it’d be a docile creature. Some would even say they look cuddly. That’s not the case, though. These massive animals can go from grazing on tall grass to goring a moron tourist faster than you can say “I’m gonna pet it.” Countless videos across the internet prove this. However, people still think that approaching these creatures is safe.
advnture.com

Watch Glacier National Park hikers rescue French tourist from grizzly bear

A family was exploring the park when they came across the young Frenchman standing face-to-face with a grizzly bear. A family exploring Glacier National Park in September helped save the life of a French tourist who had found himself face-to-face with a grizzly bear. The family were hiking on a...
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
advnture.com

See clueless tourist get on the wrong side of bull elk guarding his harem at Estes Park

The male elk was clearly agitated, but the photographer failed to respond to the signs and nearly took an antler to the face. A man narrowly avoided disaster at Estes Park recently when he got on the wrong side of a large bull elk protecting his harem. In a video captured by another visitor to the area, the man is one of several tourists crowding around and getting much too close to the animals in an attempt to get a better picture.
ESTES PARK, CO
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

222K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy