Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon.

I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable.

But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get ridiculously close to the giant beasts of the American West… the bison.

A date on the video shows 1992, but regardless of when exactly the event occurred, it went down just like the more recent one’s we’ve seen did.

Apparently, it’s a story as old as time:

Bison gets close to an area with some people. People notice bison and say “Wow, that’s so cool! Let’s get closer for a better picture!” Bison doesn’t like the people being there and charges. The bison wins.

In this particular case, the video cuts to the man in Yellowstone National Park, standing very close to a bison with only a tree in between them, presumably trying to hide from the 1500 pound monster, but that shockingly doesn’t work.

The bison sniffs him out, starts kicking up dirt in a clear sign of “If you don’t leave I’ll hurt you”, then charges and absolutely launches the grown man high into the pines.

I mean sends him up there like a Christmas ornament, this guy got tossed.

It just goes to show you… don’t pet the fluffy cows. They will mess you up.

When will people learn…