Volleyball Excited for Addition of 6 Newcomers for 2023 Season
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State Volleyball is excited to announce the addition of six student-athletes slated to join the program beginning in the Fall of 2023. All are slated to be members of the indoor and beach volleyball squads. The newest Eagles are middle blocker Amelia Nott, defensive specialist...
Football Eagles Face Rival Dayton on Saturday in Ohio
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS, LIVE VIDEO AND AUDIO) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- It's rivalry week for Morehead State football, and the Eagles play their closest PFL rival at Dayton this week. Kickoff Saturday is at 1 p.m. ET at Welcome Stadium. It can be heard...
Men's Hoops Returns for Home Opener Versus CU-Harrodsburg Thursday Evening
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Following a hard-fought season opener at Indiana, Morehead State basketball returns to the friendly FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena for its 2022-23 home debut. The Eagles entertain new opponent Campbellsville-Harrodsbrg (Ky.) Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network...
Men's Hoops Opens Season With Hard-Fought Setback at No. 13 Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Morehead State men's basketball opened its 2022-23 season in a raucous environment at No. 13 Indiana Monday night. The Eagles battled the Hoosiers tough, but a 61 percent shooting night for the hosts allowed IU to eventually pull away to defeat the Eagles 88-53 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
