Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).

18 DAYS AGO