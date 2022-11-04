ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production

Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Popculture

The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season

Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series

The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which...
Deadline

HGTV Orders 20 New Episodes Of ‘Home Town’, Sets Season 6 Premiere Date

Home Town viewers haven’t seen the last of the Napier family on HGTV. The network’s hit renovation series will return with Season 6 on December 4, and HGTV has already ordered an additional 20 episodes slated to air next year. Home Town follows Ben an Erin Napier as they bring new life to outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life.  The upcoming Season 6 premiere will feature the Napiers preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. Inspired by their childhoods, Ben and Erin say they’ve dreamed of creating a space where they...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Distractify

Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?

The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
thebrag.com

Peking Duk interview The Kooks, Tony Armstrong and more on their new podcast

Peking Duk dropped the first two episodes of their new podcast, aptly named The Peking Duk podcast, today. The inaugural episodes feature entertaining chats with The Inspired Unemployed and Tony Armstrong. The ARIA-winning duo of Ruben Styles and Adam Hyde are set to release the subsequent episodes each week, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy