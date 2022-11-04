Read full article on original website
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2022 from 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' to 'My Policeman'
Prime Video is headed into November with tons of exciting content, including the highly anticipated arrival of My Policeman, plus plenty of movies and TV shows, new and old alike, arriving this month. Rihanna returns for the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell co-star in...
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
What to watch this weekend: 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Roku and Apple TV Plus (Nov. 4-6)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Enola Holmes 2 and Manifest season 4
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Matthew Perry says he's done with dating apps 'forever': 'I could not be more single'
Perry has opened up about his love life on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, sharing that he has decided to stop using dating apps for good.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which...
HGTV Orders 20 New Episodes Of ‘Home Town’, Sets Season 6 Premiere Date
Home Town viewers haven’t seen the last of the Napier family on HGTV. The network’s hit renovation series will return with Season 6 on December 4, and HGTV has already ordered an additional 20 episodes slated to air next year. Home Town follows Ben an Erin Napier as they bring new life to outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life. The upcoming Season 6 premiere will feature the Napiers preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. Inspired by their childhoods, Ben and Erin say they’ve dreamed of creating a space where they...
Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?
The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
HBO Max just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode
HBO Max has just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode could even air.
Why Was HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons? Finances, Viewership, More Details
Why was Westworld suddenly canceled after four seasons? Fans of the hit HBO drama series were heartbroken upon learning the news on November 4. Now, they want answers about what happened behind the scenes that led to the end of their favorite show. Keep reading to find out why Westworld...
Broadway fan gets Wicked surprise from star Brittney Johnson
19-year-old Rialla De Abreu won tickets to the hit musical Wicked in New York. Then she got a special visit from the star of the show.
Peking Duk interview The Kooks, Tony Armstrong and more on their new podcast
Peking Duk dropped the first two episodes of their new podcast, aptly named The Peking Duk podcast, today. The inaugural episodes feature entertaining chats with The Inspired Unemployed and Tony Armstrong. The ARIA-winning duo of Ruben Styles and Adam Hyde are set to release the subsequent episodes each week, which...
