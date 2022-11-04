Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
foodgressing.com
Fall Cocktail Recipes from B Hotels and Resorts
B Hotels and Resorts recently rolled out specialty fall-inspired cocktails to celebrate the season at its boutique properties in Orlando (B Resort & Spa), Fort Lauderdale (B Ocean Resort) and the Florida Keys (Banana Bay Resort & Marina). The lifestyle hotel brand is sharing the recipes so all aficionados can enjoy a Florida state of fall at home.
calleochonews.com
3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami
To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
soulofmiami.org
The South Florida Seafood Festival is back this Sunday! 11/6/22
Gather your friends and family, The South Florida Seafood Festival is back in town Sunday, November 6th! Set in Miami’s historic and charming neighborhood of Coconut Grove, visitors can expect to indulge in a family-fun-filled day with. the best local seafood Miami has to offer. The festival will be...
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
westorlandonews.com
Loews Coral Gables Officially Opens
Loews Hotels & Co, a luxury hotel brand comprised of distinctive properties, officially opened the Loews Coral Gables Hotel. The hotel is bringing a new level of hospitality just four blocks from the Gables’ iconic Miracle Mile. The Loews Hotels brand is also one of Universal Orlando Resort’s secret...
Click10.com
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove
MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
getnews.info
Miami Beach Executive Protection Services for Art Basel 2022 provided by USPA
“Art Basel Miami 2022 bodyguards. As seen in Forbes Magazine, USPA’s Titanium Service is an A-List Celebrity Executive Protection Service. Offering security guards to protect art, close protection officers to guard Art Basel, Miami attendees.”. It is now possible for high-net-worth individuals and celebrities attending Art Basel in Miami...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million
158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida
Welcome to Hollywood, the small beach town on Florida’s east coast: where the weather is warm and the attractions are endless! Hollywood is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida, known for its pristine beaches, family-friendly parks, world-class restaurants, and vibrant nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing day on Hollywood Beach or an action-packed adventure, Hollywood has something for everyone.
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday
MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Make A Wish raises $32 million at benefit ball in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - “Make A Wish” hosted a benefit ball Saturday night for those in need. It’s the biggest ball of the year for the non-profit organization, which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami for the 27th year. Donors came together to raise money for...
usf.edu
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
secretmiami.com
13 Excellent Restaurants For Celebrating Thanksgiving In Miami
Thanksgiving is around the corner and while some may enjoy spending the day cooking enough food to feed a small battalion, we totally understand those who would rather have someone else do all the cooking and clean up! That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the best Miami restaurants offering tasty Thanksgiving feasts this year, and luckily for us, there are plenty of options to choose from!
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
CBS News
Facing South Florida: Teri Hornstein reports live from Trump rally in southwest Miami
CBS4's Jim DeFede checks in with Teri Hornstein reporting live Sunday morning from a Trump rally for Sen. Marco Rubio in southwest Miami. Also, get a quick look at Southwest Regional Library in Pembroke Pines for the final day of in-person early voting. And throughout the day, CBS4's Next Weather...
islandernews.com
Miami police still looking for hit-and-run car that killed woman in Edgewater area
Miami Police is intensifying the search for a car that struck and killed a French woman last week in downtown Miami. Traffic Homicide investigators are looking for a 2018 to 2021 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder missing a front bumper and with windshield and headlight damage. 24-year-old Justine Avenet’s was hit on...
