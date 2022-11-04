Read full article on original website
4 People Were Shot On East Amherst Street In Buffalo, One Charged
Four people were shot last night in Buffalo. The shooting took place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, outside of an establishment on East Amherst Street. Police were called to the Level One Entertainment complex, located at 30 East Amherst Street around 10:30 pm, according to WIVB. Two males and two...
Remembering Aaron Carter’s Sad Incident in Upstate New York
Many people are still saddened about the sudden death of former teen idol Aaron Carter over the weekend. His album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was on heavy rotation at many of our childhood sleepovers, and many more have fond memories of seeing him in concert at the New York State Fair or opening for the Backstreet Boys (his brother Nick’s band) at Darien Lake or the Pepsi Arena in Albany.
New York State Police Need Help Solving 35 Year Old Murder Of Young Woman
New York State Police are asking for your help in solving the murder of a young woman that happened 35 years ago. The 35th anniversary of the discovery of Dawn Marino's remains just passed on Halloween. The 20-year-old woman was found deceased in an abandoned cistern on Little York Road...
New York State Tops List Of Places With Most Trafficked Guns
New York State is definitely divided when it comes to gun laws. Some residents want super relaxed gun permit laws, while others want the state to get rid of guns completely. I'm sure the debate won't end anytime soon. But, one thing isn't debatable, New York is at the top of the list when it comes to trafficked guns used in crimes.
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Lake Snow For Games In New York State This Weekend?
It has to happen sooner or later and it looks like it is about this weekend. This fall may go down as one of the best for weather across New York State. This past weekend, we even got near a record high temperature! But that is all getting ready to change.
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?
Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
Millions Get Ready For Record Breaking Day In New York
Today could be a day that someone in New York dreams come true. Over the weekend, many New Yorkers dreamt about what they would do if they won the $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball Jackpot. Mansions, fast cars, personal chefs, and more were all on the minds of New Yorkers before the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
All The Fall Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s. Fall Fest Craft & Vender Fair is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but there are some other fall activities to do around Western New York too.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Falling Leaves Are Dangerous For New York State Drivers
You’ve got to admit - New York State is one of the best places in the country to see some beautiful fall foliage. The gorgeous bright red, orange and yellow leaves covering New York state trees are reason enough to get out of your house this weekend and go for a drive.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
Millions Of New Yorkers Wake Up Disappointed This Morning
Dreams of mansions, fast cars, and living in the lap of luxury were dashed last night for millions of New Yorkers. Like many people, residents of New York had already planned what they would do if they won Saturday's $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball lottery. Those plans will have to wait...
Meet Lee Zeldin, Kathy Hochul’s Competitor on Saturday in West Seneca
Lee Zeldin, Candidate for Governor of New York, will be in West Seneca this weekend. You will have the opportunity to meet Zeldin when he makes an appearance early Saturday morning. West Seneca Community Center. 9:30 AM. Zeldin will be in town to make a stop at early voting places...
The Most Unique Full Moon In New York History?
The big day is here! Even though early voting has been going on for a few days, most are getting ready to vote for their favorite candidate. Millions will get out the vote on November 8th and many are saying it is one of the biggest decisions in decades. Most...
