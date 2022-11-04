Read full article on original website
Related
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Uber says longest-ever passenger journey was from London Heathrow to Loch Lomond
Uber has revealed that its longest-ever passenger journey was from London’s Heathrow airport to Loch Lomond in Scotland.To celebrate its 10th anniversary of operating London, the ride-hailing app has revealed a slew of surprising statistics from its last decade.The 422-mile London-to-Scotland journey was undertaken in July 2018, and it took over six hours to make. Uber said that the average trip is approximately 4.51 miles.The company also revealed that its busiest day was 14 December 2019, with over 1 million completed rides in under 24 hours, which was credited to office Christmas parties.According to the new data, the top-visited...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
howafrica.com
Jamaican Shares How She Started Top Caribbean Restaurant In Berlin After Landing There As Tourism Student
Barbara Saltmann is a German-based Jamaican entrepreneur who first came to the country as a tourism student. She is well-known for her restaurant, Ya-Man, which translates to “everything is fine” in Jamaican patois. In Berlin, the restaurant serves authentic Caribbean cuisine. Saltmann had no prior experience in the...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Dreaming Of An Around The World Cruise? You Can Book With Azamara For 2025
For many people, the thought of traveling around the world is a dream they would love to come true. Now, if you have the money to pay for it, a luxury cruise can take you around the world, visiting 37 countries in 155 days. Even better, while the world cruise only launches in 2025, bookings open on November 10, 2022. It turns out the cruise line’s 2024 world cruise is already fully booked and has a waitlist. Read on to find out more about the luxurious globe-sailing adventure, the wonderful destinations and the benefits of sailing with the cruise line.
Narcity
Air Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid Up To $29 Per Hour
Air Canada is currently hiring a ton of jobs in Vancouver and not only do you not need a degree, but they also pay a pretty penny too. If education has been holding you back from landing a decent-paying gig, you can now take a sigh of relief because these jobs might just be what you are looking for.
foodgressing.com
Tim Hortons Remembrance Day 2022: Free Hot Beverages to Veterans
Tim Hortons is proud to announce that Tims restaurant owners across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on November 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day. This Friday, any veterans or Canadian Armed Forces members either in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
foodgressing.com
Voortman Holiday Wafers and Cookie Flavors 2022 Lineup
Voortman, the No. 1 crème wafer brand and No. 3 better-for-you cookie brand in the United States, is ringing in the winter season with the launch of Voortman holiday-inspired snacks – wafers and cookies made with certain real ingredients. The signature seasonal treats, including two new flavors, are...
The coolest new hotels in Japan, according to TripAdvisor
Japan is open for international travel again, and there are some great new places to stay.
lonelyplanet.com
How to get around Jamaica by taxi, bus or car
A rental car or taxi might be the best way to get around beautiful Jamaica © Getty Images / iStockphoto. There are numerous ways to get around the beautiful island of Jamaica. From buses to cabs or route taxis, you’ll find a large number of transportation options – many of them informal.
Canada travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go
Canada. The mind boggles. The world’s second largest country is almost the same size as Europe, but harbours just one-twentieth of its population. Stretched across tundra, prairies, mountains, and forests, you’ll find national parks the size of Switzerland and enough big fauna to populate the Serengeti. But this cradle of adventure and wilderness also comes equipped with plenty of 21st century comforts.For every mining ghost town there’s a tech-savvy city; for every backcountry trek, a sophisticated neighbourhood stacked with trendy bars and boutiques. Enjoy the iconic maple syrup and the combative war-on-ice known as "hockey"; but find time for the...
foodgressing.com
Gifting Whisky Guide: Bar Staples, New Launches, Limited Edition
Looking for the perfect gift for the whisky lover in your life? Whether they are new to whisky or an experienced imbiber, we’ve taken out the guesswork and compiled a list of the finest whiskies from around the world that are sure to delight those on your nice list. Here is a Gifting Whisky Guide featuring bar staples, brand-new launches and limited-edition releases.
foodgressing.com
Switch Vancouver BC: Karaoke & Oyster Bar [Lunch Review]
I stumbled upon the newly opened Switch Vancouver (BC Canada), a Karaoke & Oyster Bar located at Robson & Bute. While they may be known for being an evening and late night spot, they are actually open in the daytime for lunch and happy hour. They had a sandwich board...
Disney World Rival Adds its Own Take on a Classic Ride
Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks are some of the best and most loved theme parks worldwide. Being at the top also means that the competition is always coming for you. According to imdb results, one of the top movies by Disney has been 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." The success of this film led to Disney making several other Pirates of the Caribbean films.
travelnoire.com
Inside the $160k-per-seat Private Boeing 757 Charter
There are boss moves and then there are big boss moves. At $160,000 per seat, a new three-week private charter experience hosted by Abercrombie & Kent falls in the latter category. Cultural Treasures: Around the World by Private Jet 2023 is an around-the-world adventure exploring some of the world’s top...
Comments / 0