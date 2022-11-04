ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team fell to No. 10 in Week 11's AP Poll after its 32-31 loss in overtime to LSU. The 7-2 team has 1,009 points and no first-place votes. Georgia kept the top spot after beating Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. Ohio State stayed at No. 2, followed by Michigan at No. 3, TCU at No. 4, and Tennessee capping off the top five.
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Three

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to his final three schools. The defensive star will be choosing between Florida, LSU, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 15 nationally, No. 2 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three

Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
K945

Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide

If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
thecutoffnews.com

Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)

AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
AL.com

Why did Army helicopters land on UA campus this week?

Students strolling to their next classes on the University of Alabama campus may have noticed giant military helicopters swirling over their heads and wondered why they landed and suddenly took off in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon. But fear not, UA community. All is well. The Army ROTC at...
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
