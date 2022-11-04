Read full article on original website
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Transgender student reveals she was rejected from every sorority at University of AlabamaAabha GopanTuscaloosa, AL
Tide DL commit Jordan Renaud ready to make move to Alabama
Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud shares his thoughts on Alabama, what he's working on ahead of his move to Tuscaloosa, and more.
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team fell to No. 10 in Week 11's AP Poll after its 32-31 loss in overtime to LSU. The 7-2 team has 1,009 points and no first-place votes. Georgia kept the top spot after beating Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. Ohio State stayed at No. 2, followed by Michigan at No. 3, TCU at No. 4, and Tennessee capping off the top five.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Alabama Hoops Staying Aggressive From the Perimeter
Even though it's a new season, and new team, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats still encourages his players to hunt for shots.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Three
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to his final three schools. The defensive star will be choosing between Florida, LSU, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 15 nationally, No. 2 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three
Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide
If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
thecutoffnews.com
Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
Why did Army helicopters land on UA campus this week?
Students strolling to their next classes on the University of Alabama campus may have noticed giant military helicopters swirling over their heads and wondered why they landed and suddenly took off in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon. But fear not, UA community. All is well. The Army ROTC at...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
247Sports
