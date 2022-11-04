ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Channels Iconic Disney Show for Halloween in Rare Family Photo

By Devon Forward
 2 days ago
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Beyoncé is always one to do things her own way, and that includes Halloween.

While most celebrities posted pictures of their Halloween costumes on Oct. 31 or the day after, Beyoncé saved her ultimate family costume for Nov. 3, giving it the spotlight it deserves.

So who did the Knowles-Carter family dress up as? They took on a classic Disney cartoon family, one that Beyoncé and her sister Solange happen to have a special connection to.

The whole family dressed up as the titular characters of The Proud Family.

Posting the perfectly designed picture on Instagram, Beyoncé captioned the Halloween look, "Family every single day and night," quoting the theme song of the Disney show.

In the photo, Jay-Z is dressed up as Oscar Proud, Blue Ivy is dressed up as the main character, Penny Proud, and the twins, Rumi and Sir, are dressed as the twins in the show, BeBe and CeCe Proud.

As for Beyoncé, she took on two characters, Trudy Proud and Suga Mama, edited into the photo twice.

And it's safe to say the Knowles-Carter nailed their looks, looking exactly like the characters from the show.

Many thought the family's costumes were amazing, with one person commenting, "THE CARTERS GON EAT EVERY TIME!! WE GOT 2 BEYONCÉ’S IN ONE PIC! JAW DROPPED😭😭😭."

Celebrity hair and wig stylist Alonzo Arnold joked that "Halloween is officially on NOV. 3rd😍😍😍," after Beyoncé posted her picture a few days after the holiday.

Actress Uzo Aduba commented what many people were thinking, succinctly writing, "GENIUS."

The Proud Family is a classic cartoon that was so adored by fans, it even got its own reboot this year called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Solange and Destiny's Child, the pop group Beyoncé was a part of, also sang the theme song.

