Sleigh Rides and Christmas Fairs Abound in Hallmark's Heartwarming New Movie, 'A Maple Valley Christmas'

If you're looking for a film complete with sleigh rides through snow-covered forests, Christmas lights and Christmas fairs then check out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries latest holiday offering, A Maple Valley Christmas.

Here's everything we know about A Maple Valley Christmas and don't forget to check out the Parade.com exclusive sneak peek!

What is A Maple Valley Christmas about?

In this charming film, Erica Holden (Peyton List) has spent her whole life working toward a set of goals: buy back the half of Maple Valley Farm her mother Ina (Frances Flanagan) had to sell years ago when money was tight and now allow her mother to retire. As Christmas time rolls in and Maple Valley Farms begin their week-long, unforgettable Christmas activities, Erica is about to reach those goals when Aaron Davenport (Andrew Walker) shows up to put an offer in on the land for his family’s business. While Erica fights to protect her farm and resist her growing attraction to Aaron, she is presented with opportunities that has her rethinking her commitment to the family plan. With Christmas in the air, will Erica change course and search for a different dream, and will Aaron realize that some things are not for sale?

Meet the A Maple Valley Christmas cast

Peyton List (Erica Holden)

Peyton List was most recently seen in Star Trek: Picard where she played Lieutenant Narissa Rizzo, a Romulan operative embedded in Starfleet. She is not to be confused with another actress named Peyton List who appears in Cobra Kai. List has also starred in The Tomorrow People on The CW and was also a series regular on ABC's Flashforward.

Follow Peyton on Instagram @peytonlist_86.

Andrew Walker (Aaron Davevnport)

Andrew Walker is a fan favorite amongst Hallmark Channel viewers and has starred in Bottled with Love, Love Struck Cafe, Dashing Through the Snow, and last year's My Christmas Family Tree opposite Aimee Teegarden and James Tupper. He most recently starred in Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate with Nikki Deloach on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

He and his wife, Cassandra Troy, founded Little West, a cold-press fresh juice company that is sold in stores across the nation.

Follow Andrew on Twitter @awalk55 and on Instagram @awalkk35.

When does A Maple Valley Christmas premiere?

A Maple Valley Christmas premieres Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

When can I watch A Maple Valley Christmas again?

Sunday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Does Parade.com have a sneak peek of A Maple Valley Christmas?

We sure do! Check out the Parade.com exclusive sneak peek of A Maple Valley Christmas.

Next: It's a Wonderful Lifetime! Network Rolls Out Full Lineup of 2022 Christmas Movies